New documents allege that state authorities in Hawaii delayed a water management company's request to divert water to Maui to help fight wildfires that ripped through the island earlier this month.

The allegations were reportedly detailed in a letter obtained by CNN.

Glenn Tremble of the West Maui Land Company — which manages the state's water supply companies — expressed his frustration in a letter to the Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management, reportedly claiming the agency failed to approve his company's request to move water to reservoirs to help firefighting capabilities during the wildfire.

He was told that the company had to consider the impact such a diversion would take on downstream users, according to the report.

State officials announced they will investigate the emergency response to the wildfire, which killed more than 100 people earlier this month.

It is unclear if the diversion would have made a notable difference in the firefighting capabilities of responders battling the blaze.