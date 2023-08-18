Emotional Maui resident asks why Joe Biden hasn’t visited after wildfires

A Maui resident was visibly emotional as she questioned why Joe Biden had not visited the island since it was devastated by a wildfire.

Ella Sable ​Tacderan asked why Joe Biden has not visited Hawaii yet as she pleaded during an interview with CNN.

"I mean, aren’t we Americans, too? We’re part of the United States. Why are we getting put in the back pocket?" the resident asked.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will visit the US state on Monday, 21 August.