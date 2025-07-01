Husband of Real Housewives and celebrity realtor files anti-trust lawsuit over real-estate listings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Housewives reality TV star and real estate broker Mauricio Umansky has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the National Association of Realtors trade body.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Tuesday by Umansky’s now-defunct platform The Pocket Listing Service, concerns a dispute over private real estate listings often favored by celebrities and high-profile clients.

It alleges the trade body forced his platform, The PLS.com, out of the market, according to Housing Wire, and follows a recent landmark anti-trust suit where the association had to settle for $418 million.

Umansky, co-founder of global brokerage The Agency and who starred in shows The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Buying Beverly Hills and Dancing With the Stars, first filed the suit in 2020 but it was paused last year. The pause expired at 12 a.m. Tuesday and was refiled by 12.30 a.m., according to The New York Times. Umansky was married to Kyle Richards and the show followed their lives in Beverly Hills. However, the two have been separated in recent months.

The initial suit claimed the association’s policies when it comes to real estate listings were anti-competitive and were damaging to the private database of off-market listings he created in Los Angeles, The Times reports.

open image in gallery The lawsuit, filed in federal court Tuesday by Mauricio Umansky’s now-defunct platform, concerns a dispute over private real estate listings often favored by celebrities and high-profile clients. ( Getty )

An off-market listing means a property is for sale but it is not publicly advertised. The suit is the latest in a series of litigation over how homes can be listed in the digital marketplace.

“This lawsuit is about defending innovation and consumer choice in a market long dominated by entrenched gatekeepers,” a spokesperson for Pocket Listing Service, told Housing Wire. “We created a platform that responded to growing demand for privacy, flexibility, and discretion — particularly in highly-competitive and high-profile markets — and were met with coordinated resistance from an organization with a vested interest in preserving the status quo.”

The NAR said it was in discussions with Pocket listing Service until the platform “ceased to engage,” a spokesperson said in a statement to The Independent.

“Last night, PLS refiled its suit. NAR will respond directly to the plaintiff’s claims in court,” the statement said. “The Clear Cooperation Policy promotes transparency and competition in the real estate marketplace while still providing home sellers and their agents the option to list their property as an office exclusive.”

The association controls access to most multiple listing service systems, which are used by agents to see which listings are available for their clients.

Umansky’s platform was a “much-needed” alternative to the association’s “outdated and monopolized” multiple listing services system, according to the complaint. It was designed for clients who preferred to keep their listings on the down-low.

open image in gallery Umansky, pictured with former Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater, said the trade association’s policy on private listings databases was ‘restrictive.’ ( Getty )

Celebrities and high-income sellers often prefer these listings, which are also known as “pocket listings” or “whisper listings,” because of privacy.

The complaint “alleges that NAR and its affiliated multiple listing services colluded to eliminate competition from PLS through the adoption and enforcement of the Clear Cooperation Policy,” Housing Wired reported.

The policy mandates that listings be submitted to the association’s affiliated multiple listing services within one business day of a listing being publicly marketed. The suit alleges that this shuts down any viable private listings.

“There should be flavors for everybody, and everybody should have the choice as to what they want to pick,” Umansky said at an event last month. “Restricting what we can and cannot do stops creativity, and it stops innovation.”

In March, the trade body rolled back some restrictions of its policy, allowing listings to be publicly marketed for a certain amount of time before being published on a multiple listing service.