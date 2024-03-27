Brit tourist dies after being swept away in huge storm while trying to save son

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British father has died after trying to save his son from a huge storm in Mauritius.

The unnamed 49-year-old was swept away to sea after disappearing beneath the waves at Pomponette Lagoon on the southern coast of the island. It is believed he had been trying to save his 15-year-old son, who managed to clamber to shore despite the large waves.

The father was last seen on Saturday, according to his son, while searches surrounding the tropical island continued through the weekend.

A huge search and rescue operation began at around 10.15am on Saturday, shortly after the pair got into difficulty, with the national coast guard and a police helicopter dispatched to the scene. He had not been found as of Monday afternoon.

​​An FCDO spokesperson confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that the man had died.

“We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Mauritius and are in contact with the local authorities,” the spokesperson said.

The tragedy struck just one day after the man, his partner and his son arrived in Mauritius last Friday. They had been due to leave on March 30.

Weather forecasts showed a large storm approaching Mauritius over the weekend, resulting in larger-than-usual waves in the area.

One local weather agency predicted up to three-metre waves on Friday, and a strong swell warning was in force from Sunday into Monday.

It comes as a British national has drowned in front of his wife after being swept away by strong currents while swimming off an Indian beach.

The 72-year-old man died on Friday evening at the Talpona beach in Canacona, in the western state of Goa, the Times of India reports.

Local police said he got carried away by a strong current after going for a swim with his wife.