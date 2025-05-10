Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Virginia McDonald’s is now requiring customers to be 21 years old — with an ID to prove it — to dine inside their store.

The McDonald’s, located near Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, now has a doorbell next to the entrance and a sign explaining the new age requirement.

"Due to repeated incidents of student violence, the location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age," the sign says, according to NBC 4 Washington.

The most recent incident happened Monday including a large group of young people, some whom appeared to be from the nearby high school. The group fought, stood on tables and swore loudly, NBC 4 Washington reports.

open image in gallery Customers might be asked to show ID if they want to eat inside this McDonald’s in Fairfax County, Virgnia ( Google Maps )

A customer named Stacey told the outlet she witnessed young people being rowdy inside the store while eating with her grandkids.

"Like we're sitting down eating, y'all smoking, y'all drinking, y'all cussing," Stacey said. "Like, come on, y'all."

"These kids are off the chain,” she added. “They have no respect, no discipline. And it seems like how they acting, their parents are allowing them to act."

Bridget, another customer, told NBC 4 she wants the McDonald’s to be a safe place for families to eat.

"This McDonald's, I would've never expected it," she said.

"It's a company," she added. "It should be a safe establishment for families to enjoy their food. Young people, we can't just...We want to take that energy and redirect it."

The policy is in place on weekdays, and parents can still bring their children. Adult chaperones can also be joined by up to four children, NBC 4 reports.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the policy is just a temporary fix.

"We love being part of the Edison community and we value each and every customer," the spokesperson told NBC 4. "We've enhanced our Franconia Road McDonald's security measures in an effort to promote a safe environment for our customers and staff.”

“This policy was developed in partnership with local school officials with oversight from local law enforcement,” the spokesperson continued. “This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all."