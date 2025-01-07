McDonald’s rolls out biggest menu change in years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonalds is changing its menu in a big way after launching new items on Tuesday.

The fast-food chain giant has revealed its biggest menu changes in years with a new McValue menu featuring eight items across breakfast, lunch and dinner. The items are available in stores and on the MyMcDonald’s app. A new buy one, add one for $1 offer means customers can add local food and drink deals to their meals, a company release stated.

They include:

McValue breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items:

Sausage McMuffin ®

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue lunch and dinner buy one, add one for $1 menu items:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets ®

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken ®

Small Fries

Customers can mix and match the items. The company is also continuing its $5 meal deal, which has been extended multiple times since its launch over the summer.

Other fast-food chains have launched similar deal items to lure customers during inflation. Some McDonald’s customers had been put off by the burger joint’s rising prices. The average price of the chain’s items has risen by 40 percent since 2019 and the company has recently faced poor quarterly results.

McDonald’s is set to release quarterly earnings on February 3.

McDonald’s has launched new menu items and has hired John Cena as a brand ambassador ( REUTERS )

Most Americans have been choosing to eat at home over going out after prices rose. A standard McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with cheese meal now costs an estimated $11.99 - up from $5.39 a decade ago, according to personal finance site FinanceBuzz.

During an earnings call last year shortly before launching the $5 meal deal, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company had to be “laser-focussed on affordability.” Shares rose 2.7 percent following the deal’s announcement.

To boost its relationship with customers, the company has hired WWE wrestler John Cena to help with its image, calling him the “perfect McValue ambassador.”

“I always talk about ‘earning my sunset’ and there’s nothing like heading to McDonald’s after completely crushing your day,” Cena said in the news release.

“I’ll admit – it’s tough to choose between some of my favorites sometimes, but now I don’t have to. The fact that fans can mix and match with the new McValue menu to get great deals on the food they love is going to be an absolute game-changer.”

The company is asking their customers to follow their social media channels to see how Cena chooses his buy one, add one combo.

Last year, the company’s sales dropped after an E. Coli outbreak that was linked to onions, according to the CDC. One person died and 34 people had to be hospitalized, the agency announced. The outbreak ended in early December.