Former Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney hit out at the FBI during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI’s handling of sex abuse allegations against team doctor Larry Nassar.

“What is the point of reporting abuse if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in a drawer?” Ms Maroney asked the committee during prepared remarks. “They had legal legitimate evidence of child abuse and did nothing. If they’re not going to protect me, I want to know who are they trying to protect.”

More follows