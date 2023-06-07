Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 71-year-old recent retiree from New York has the chance to live out the rest of his life in comfort after winning the $476m Mega Millions jackpot.

The prize was the largest the state has offered since the Mega Millions launched in 2002, according to CBS News.

Johnnie Taylor, of Queens, still can't believe his luck.

"It still doesn't feel real," he said of his 14 April lottery win.

His wife also did not believe it — Mr Taylor said he had to go online and show her the winning numbers before she would believe that he won.

He chose to take the cash value of the prize, which netted him more than $157m after state and federal withholdings.

The windfall came at a turning point in Mr Taylor's life, as he had just retired after working as a handyman in Manhattan, according to lottery officials.

He said he plans to travel, buy a new house, and to purchase a new hybrid vehicle. Mr Taylor also said he intends to donate some of his money to his church.

The store where he purchased the ticket — Liberty Beer and Convenience — will also get a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission for selling the winning ticket.

"The New York Lottery congratulates Mr Taylor on winning this historic jackpot," New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O'Dwyer said, adding that "the sales of which brought millions of dollars to New York's public schools and lottery retailers across the state."

New York was home to several other lottery winners in recent months; in January, four Mega Millions tickets worth $1m each were sold to individuals in Long Island City, Manhattan, Newburgh, and Plainview.