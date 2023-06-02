UK ticket-holder wins £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A UK ticket-holder has won the £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot in Friday’s draw, Camelot has said.

The winning numbers are 03, 12, 15, 25, 43, with Lucky Stars 10 and 11. No one has yet come forward to claim the prize.

The winner will be wealthier than footballer Harry Kane (£51 million), actor Daniel Radcliffe (£92 million) and singer Dua Lipa (£75m), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a fantastic night for UK EuroMillions players, as a single ticket-holder has scooped tonight’s special £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

EuroMillions requires seven of the right numbers to win and brings together players from the UK, France, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Austria, Luxemburg and Switzerland.

Only a handful of UK players have won more than £100 million in a EuroMillions jackpot, but last July, a UK winner scooped a record EuroMillions jackpot of £195m – the largest single National Lottery prize in history.

The jackpot win comes a day after Camelot launched a hunt for a player who has not yet claimed their prize of £10,000 per month for 30 years.

The National Lottery said the ticket, for the Set For Life draw-based game, was bought in the Stroud area of Gloucestershire.

It matched the five main numbers – 10, 32, 36, 39, 43 – and the Life Ball number two in the draw, which took place on May 18 2023.

Research commissioned by Camelot last month revealed that young winners would plan to give almost 20 per cent of their millions away.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, carried out by Perspectus Global, showed a third of 18 to 29-year-olds would either give cash to their parents or pay off family debts.

Some 26 per cent said they would donate money to charity but the same percentage admitted they would splurge on a dream holiday.

Meanwhile, 7 per cent said they would invest in ways to fight climate change and 6 per cent said they would set up their own political party and run as an MP.