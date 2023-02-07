Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Florida judge has refused a stay of discovery in the defamation lawsuit filed by Meghan Markle’s sister against the duchess, paving the way for Prince Harry and his wife to give testimony in the case.

Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled on Tuesday that, while a “preliminary peek” at motions filed by the Duchess’ legal team suggested that “some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the Court will dismiss the action in its entirety.”

Samantha Markle, 58, is suing her younger half-sister for $75,000, claiming defamation and injurious falsehood. The ruling means that Samatha’s lawyers will question the prince and duchess before July if the case continues; the deadline for disclosure of expert reports is 5 May, rebuttal is 5 June, and the discovery deadline is 3 July, according to court documents.

Samantha, who shares a father with Meghan, has taken issue with comments made in the royal couple’s bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah and the 2020 book Finding Freedom. Samantha’s lawyers have presented the court with nearly 40 questions they want to ask Prince Harry and his wife.

Judge Honeywell ruled on Tuesday that Meghan’s legal efforts to stay discovery until ruling on the motion for dismissal did “not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay.”

A mediator has also been appointed in the case with the hope of resolving the suit without a trial.

Samantha, meanwhile, has made her own claims about her famous sibling, including in the 2021 memoir The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, and told GB News in January that Prince Harry was “lacking in empathy, remorse and shame.”

A lawyer for Samantha on Tuesday did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent regarding the ongoing lawsuit.