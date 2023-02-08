Turkey earthquake – latest: Baby born in rubble as death toll passes 8,300
Rescue operation enters third day amid freezing temperatures with hundreds still trapped under debris
Syria earthquake: Child pulled from rubble of collapsed building
A baby rescued from under the rubble of a five-story apartment building in a town in northwest Syria lost its mother just moments after the devastating earthquake struck
The newborn girl was found buried under the debris with her umbilical cord still connected to her mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who was found dead, they said.
The baby was the only member of her family to survive from the building collapse on Monday in the small town of Jinderis, next to the Turkish border, Ramadan Sleiman, a relative, said.
It comes as the search for survivors across Turkey and Syria has been impeded by the sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.
Locals in Hayat, Turkey’s worst-hit region, raged at the slow pace of rescue efforts as more than 8,300 people were reported to have died in the aftermath of the tremors across the two countries.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake was the deadliest to hit Turkey since 1999, and officials fear the death toll will keep rising.
Death toll crosses 8,300 in Turkey and Syria
The number of people confirmed dead in Syria now stands at 2,470, taking the total tally of both countries to over 8,300.
Turkey’s official toll remains unchanged for now at 5,894.
Turkish vice-president, Fuat Oktay said more than 8,000 people so far have been pulled from the debris in Turkey. About 380,000 are taking refuge in government shelters or hotels, with others huddling in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centres.
Rescue enters third day as many remain trapped in worst-hit regions
Rescuers endured freezing temperatures as they worked to pull people from the rubble in Turkey's particularly hard-hit province of Hatay.
Health minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,846 people have been rescued in Hatay province as of yesterday evening. The powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit 10 Turkish provinces on Monday.
Traumatised survivors waited by the wreckage for their loved ones to be rescued and videos showed buildings destroyed across various districts.
Speaking from Hatay, Mr Koca said 1,647 were killed and 6,200 injured in Hatay alone, which has suffered the highest casualties among all the affected provinces.
The Turkish government has come under criticism from survivors in Hatay and on social media for not getting adequate rescue teams to the province fast enough.
The presidency's communications directorate dismissed those criticisms as disinformation late on Monday.
Mr Koca said 2,749 buildings have collapsed in Hatay alone and said that number could increase. Nearly 3,000 rescue personnel were there and said the number would double by Wednesday.
Hatay's airport was closed after the quake destroyed the runway, complicating rescue efforts.
Hatay, which borders Syria and the Mediterranean, has been hit hard by the quake that had its epicentre about 175 kilometres north in Kahramanmaras.
UN releases $25m for emergency help to Turkey and Syria
The United Nations has released $25m from its emergency fund to help kick-start the humanitarian response to the earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
“As the people in the region deal with the devastating consequences of this tragedy, we want to tell them that they are not alone,” UN humanitarian chief and emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said yesterday evening.
“The humanitarian community will support them in every step of the way out of this crisis.”
UAE to provide $100m to Turkey and Syria
The United Arab Emirates says it will provide $100m in earthquake relief to Syria and Turkey.
The state-run WAM news agency reported the donation Tuesday. It said the decision came from Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and that the money would be split evenly between the two countries.
Chinese earthquake rescue team arrives in Turkey
An earthquake rescue team dispatched by China's government arrived in Turkey's Adana Airport early this morning, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The team, comprised of 82 members, brought 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment, as well as four search-and-rescue dogs, according to CCTV.
The team will cooperate with the local government, the embassy in Turkey, the United Nations and other agencies on missions, including setting up a temporary command, carrying out personnel search and rescue and providing medical aid, CCTV said.
Separately, civil society rescue teams with at least 52 members from several provinces in China including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Jiangxi and Guangdong are heading to the earthquake-stricken areas in Turkey to join the rescue effort, CCTV reported.
China has already committed to give a first tranche of 40 million yuan ($5.9 million) in emergency aid to Turkey.
Syria death toll crosses 2,000
Syria’s White Helmets, the rescue group working in opposition-controlled areas, has updated its earthquake death toll to 1,220.
The total death toll in Syria, including the 812 reported from government-held areas, now stands at 2032.
The numbers are expected to increase “significantly”, the White Helmets said.
Kim Jong-un expresses 'deep sympathy' with Syria, stays silent on Turkey
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolences to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad over the devastating earthquake that killed thousands in that country and in Turkey.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said today that Mr Kim in the message expressed “deep sympathy” and said that Syria under Mr Assad’s leadership would “eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible.”
North Korean state media haven’t mentioned any statements by Mr Kim toward Turkey, which sent thousands of troops to South Korea to fight under US-led UN forces as they repelled a North Korea invasion during the 1950-53 Korean War.
North Korea and Syria are the only nations other than Russia to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, as they align with Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
ICYMI: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours
Three British nationals missing after devastating Turkey earthquake
Three British nationals are missing following the devastating earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, the foreign secretary said this afternoon.
Making a statement in the Commons, James Cleverly said: “As of this morning, we know that three British nationals are missing and the Foreign Office’s Crisis Response Hub is working to support the at least 35 British nationals who have been directly affected by these earthquakes.
“We assess that the likelihood of large-scale British casualties remains low.”
Three British nationals missing after devastating Turkey earthquake
The 7.8 magnitude quake hit Turkish city Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday
Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war's divisions
Even before Monday’s devastating earthquake, getting aid to all parts of war-battered Syria was fraught with daunting political and logistical challenges.
Those hurdles have only multiplied in the wake of the disaster that has killed thousands in Turkey and Syria and brought down thousands of buildings.
Damage to roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey has stalled aid from reaching northern Syria, an area already devastated by 12 years of conflict.
Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war's divisions
Aid workers say getting aid into Syria after this week’s devastating earthquake has been hampered by the country’s deep fragmentation from years of war
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies