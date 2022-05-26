Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, to honour the 21 victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school.

She was pictured laying a bundle of flowers with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

She knelt next to a cross marking the death of 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia, one of 19 students killed in the massacre.

The Duchess of Sussex made the trip in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences, a spokesperson told People.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.