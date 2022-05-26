Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to Uvalde to lay flowers at memorial for Texas shooting victims

Meghan Markle put flowers on cross marking victim Uziyah Garcia

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Thursday 26 May 2022 21:15
Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, to honour the 21 victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school.

She was pictured laying a bundle of flowers with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

She knelt next to a cross marking the death of 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia, one of 19 students killed in the massacre.

The Duchess of Sussex made the trip in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences, a spokesperson told People.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

