Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to Uvalde to lay flowers at memorial for Texas shooting victims
Meghan Markle put flowers on cross marking victim Uziyah Garcia
Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, to honour the 21 victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school.
She was pictured laying a bundle of flowers with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.
She knelt next to a cross marking the death of 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia, one of 19 students killed in the massacre.
The Duchess of Sussex made the trip in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences, a spokesperson told People.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies