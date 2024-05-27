✕ Close Cooke County Sheriff on reported tornado

Millions of Americans are bracing for extreme weather on Memorial Day, after at least 18 people were killed by severe storms and tornadoes across the Central US over the weekend.

Golf-ball-sized hail, strong thunderstorms, destructive winds and tornados ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky at the weekend.

The death toll climbed to 18 on Sunday night, with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirming at least eight deaths in the state.

Seven people, including two children, were also killed in Cooke County, Texas.

“It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe,” Cooked County Sheriff Ray Sappington told The Associated Press. Two people also died in Oklahoma and one in Kentucky.

Now, more than 120 million are at risk of severe weather on Memorial Day as the storms head for the East Coast.

Forecasters are warning of severe hail and wind in the east and extreme heat impacting Texas and Florida.

As of 6am ET Monday morning, hundreds of thousands of homes were without power – including almost 190,000 in Kentucky.