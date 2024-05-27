Memorial Day threatened by severe weather after 18 killed in storms and tornadoes in central US: Updates
Golf-ball-sized hail, strong thunderstorms, destructive winds and tornados ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Indiana and Kentucky at the weekend
Millions of Americans are bracing for extreme weather on Memorial Day, after at least 18 people were killed by severe storms and tornadoes across the Central US over the weekend.
The death toll climbed to 18 on Sunday night, with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirming at least eight deaths in the state.
Seven people, including two children, were also killed in Cooke County, Texas.
“It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe,” Cooked County Sheriff Ray Sappington told The Associated Press. Two people also died in Oklahoma and one in Kentucky.
Now, more than 120 million are at risk of severe weather on Memorial Day as the storms head for the East Coast.
Forecasters are warning of severe hail and wind in the east and extreme heat impacting Texas and Florida.
As of 6am ET Monday morning, hundreds of thousands of homes were without power – including almost 190,000 in Kentucky.
At least 18 dead as death toll rises as severe storms continue to sweep US
At least 18 people have died, including two children, in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky after violent storms ripped through the central US over Memorial Day weekend.
Amelia Neath reports:
At least 18 killed as severe storms and tornadoes pummel central US
A staggering 120 million Americans remain at risk of severe weather on Monday, with storms now heading for the East Coast
Texas man describes moment he found family trapped under debris from torando
Kevin Dorantes, 20, was in nearby Carrollton when he learned the tornado was bearing down on the Valley View neighborhood where he lived with his father and brother. He called and told them to take cover in the windowless bathroom, where the pair rode out the storm and survived without injury.
Some of Dorantes’ neighbors weren’t so lucky.
As he wandered through the neighborhood surveying downed power lines and devastated properties, he came upon a family whose home was reduced to a pile of splintered rubble. A father and son were trapped under debris, and friends and neighbors worked frantically to get them out, Dorantes said.
“They were conscious but severely injured,” Dorantes said. “The father’s leg was snapped.”
He said they managed to put the father on a mattress and carry him to a truck, where he and his son were driven to an ambulance at a nearby convenience store.
What to do when a tornado hits
Weather radios, specialized receivers that get alerts and can sound an alarm in an emergency, are something that every home and business should have, said Rick Smith, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s forecast office in Norman, Oklahoma.
The ideal places to take shelter are enclosed, underground shelters and basements, or a safe room above ground that’s designed to withstand tornadic winds.
If you have to be above ground in a tornado, “your goal is to put as many walls and barriers between you and the outside as you possibly can,” Smith said.
If you are in a car or truck, “you really don’t have a lot of good options at that point,” Smith said. “Try not to get caught in that situation.” The best thing to do is get off the road and try to find a building. If there’s nowhere to go, there are no guaranteed safe options.
In photos: Tornado damage in Oklahoma
Arkansas sheriff confirms death after severe storms
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Benton County, Arkansas confirmed one person died as a result of the storms that ripped through the area on Saturday evening.
Multiple people were injured as a result of the storm – which is believed to have brought tornados – downed power lines, destroyed businesses and uprooted trees in the area.
Indianapolis 500 delayed amid severe weather
The Indianapolis 500 started Sunday after a rain delay of four hours with NASCAR star Kyle Larson still at the track and in the race.
Larson is trying to run “The Double” and compete in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But the weather in Indianapolis on Sunday put a year’s worth of planning in jeopardy when a strong band of thunderstorms swept through Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of pre-race festivities.
IMS officials forced the evacuation of about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
When the storm cleared and after two hours of drying the 2.5-mile oval, track officials expected the race to complete all 200 laps before dusk. There is an 8:15 p.m. curfew to complete the race.
Hundreds of thousands without power
As millions of Americans in the central US prepare for strong storms to bring destruction, possible flooding and tornados, hundreds of thousands of others are doing so without power.
According to poweroutage.us more than 400,000 people are currently in the dark with more than 190,000 residents of Kentucky currently experiencing power outages. At least 70,000 people in Missouri and Arkansas also have no electricity.
Mass outages are also happening in Texas, Indiana and Kansas.
Watch: Moment tornado rips through gas station walls in Texas
Tornado in Oklahoma classified to EF3
A powerful and violent tornado that caused expansive damage in Claremore, Oklahoma has been classified as an EF3.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF) is what measures the destructive nature of a tornado by examining damage surveys and wind speeds.
An EF3 means the tornado had wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph.
Texas resident shares horrifying moment when tornado hit gas station
A Texas resident shared a video from the terrifying moments a tornado struck the Shell gas station he and his sister took shelter in as severe storms struck the area over the weekend.
Conner Steins shared the video to X, which shows other people taking shelter in the aisles of the gas station market as destructive winds blew out the windows and sent debris scattering everwhere.
“Last night, my sister and I were driving on I-35 when the Valley View tornado hit the gas station. We pulled into the gas station so that I could look at radar, and then we took shelter. That being said, here is a view from inside the Shell gas station!” Steins wrote.
