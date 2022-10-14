Jump to content

Mystery as four men vanish after heading off on evening bike ride in Oklahoma

‘They don’t go far — never’, says wife of husband and his friends

Gino Spocchia
Friday 14 October 2022 17:35
Comments

A search is underway for four friends who vanished after setting off on an evening bike ride in northeast Oklahoma.

Okmulgee police say Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, were reported missing by family on Monday night.

All four had left Mark Chastain’s home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday at around 8pm, the police department said, and did not return home.

Mark Chastain’s wife and Mr Stevens’ mother reported the group missing to police, the department said in a news release on Facebook. A search then ensued on Tuesday morning.

It was not clear where the group of four were headed on Sunday night when they left Mark Chastain’s home, but they were believed to all be riding bicycles, police said.

Two of the men were believed to have phones with them, one of which was traced to an area south of Okmulgee but was turned off or lost power, the statement by police added.

“Although there is no evidence to indicate violence or any foul play at this point, a small contingent from the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force is assisting which allows us to bring more resources to bear in the search,” police said.

Investigators are now anaylsing hours of surviallnce video footage which they hope could provide clues about the four men’s whereabouts, with police receiving tips of some sightings of the men on Tuesday morning.

“An interview was conducted today regarding a report that a citizen observed all four men walking down the street around 2am on Tuesday morning,” said Police Chief Joe Prentice. “This also cannot be confirmed with independent witnesses or video. This evening and tomorrow we will begin the long and tedious process of sifting through the hours of video as well as the GPS data.”

Speaking with NBC affiliate KJRH of Tulsa, Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, said the situation was unusual and that the four men “don’t go far — never”. She added that the group often hung out at her family home, the report said.

The investigation is ongoing.

