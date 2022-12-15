Woman found dead after falling from cruise ship

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died after falling overboard from a cruise ship as it returned from the Bahamas to Port Canaveral in Florida, the US Coast Guard says.

The 36-year-old passenger, who has not been identified, plunged from the MSC Meraviglia at about 6.15am on Thursday morning, according to WESH 2.

The cruise ship’s crew and the US Coast Guard immediately launched a search and rescue operation with boats and a helicopter, a spokesperson for MSC Cruises, which operates the Meraviglia, told The Independent in a statement.

“Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Her body was recovered by the US Coast Guard about 18 miles (29kms) from Port Canaveral, in Florida, the US Coast Guard’s Southeast office said on Twitter.

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” the Coast Guard said.

#BREAKING: A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore #PortCanaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia. The cause of the incident is under investigation. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 15, 2022

MSC Cruises said the passenger’s fall was picked up by the Meravigilia’s advanced detection systems.

“We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter,” the company said.

A woman died after falling from the Meraviglia cruise ship, the Coastguard says (WESH2)

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected.”

Earlier this month, a cruise ship passenger spent 20 hours in the water after falling from a Carnaval cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

James Michael Grimes said he had been drinking heavily and blacked out prior to plunging into the ocean, and came to only to see the cruse ship had sailed away.