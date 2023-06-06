Meta disputes Mark Zuckerberg was knocked out during jiu-jitsu match

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Meta representative has denied CEO Mark Zuckerberg was knocked out during a Brazilian jiu-jitsu match last month.

On 6 May, Zuckerberg, 39, took part in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament, the BJJ Tour, held in Woodside, California.

In a piece chronicling Mr Zuckerberg’s martial arts journey, The New York Times reported Mr Zuckerberg “defeated an Uber engineer, won two medals, and lost consciousness” during one of the matches.

The article quoted the match’s referee, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu veteran, José Lucas Costa da Silva, who said he stopped the bout when he heard Mr Zuckerberg appear to snore during a chokehold – a sign he was reportedly out cold.

Shortly after, the reporter Joseph Bernstein tweeted that Mr Zuckerberg and his coach Dave Camarillo had reached out to him to clarify the tech entrepreneur had not been knocked out during the match.

Bernstein’s tweet read: “They both insisted that Mr Zuckerberg had *not* lost consciousness, and the coach said that the referee had mistaken his effortful grunting for snores.”

Subsequently, Meta spokesperson Elana Widmann, in an email to The Daily Beast, reiterated that “at no point” during the BJJ Tour was Mr Zuckerberg knocked out.

“That never happened,” Ms Widmann wrote, adding a Meta spokesperson at the event witnessed the referee apologise to Mr Zuckerberg and his coach “for prematurely calling the match”.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a combat martial art form in which fighters try and take their opponent to the ground and use different techniques to force them into submission (such as a chokehold).

Mr Costa previously told Bloody Elbow, a news website covering mixed martial arts and combat sports, that Mr Zuckerberg had “choked out” during the bout.

Published four weeks ago, Mr Costa’s interview read: “That was the video you saw. I stopped it and he wanted to check with me about why I stopped it. He didn’t know what was happening, which was one of the reasons I stopped it.

“But he had started to snore and the rule set says that snoring is a version of a verbal tap,” Mr Costa added, explaining he was “paying even more attention because it was Mark”.

“He got caught in an Ezekiel and I waited, but he didn’t fight back. And I was waiting, but on the third snore I had to stop the fight. He was very polite but he wanted to know how the rules work,” the referee continued.