Sonic boom in DC – live: MAGA family identified as victims of jet crash that left ‘crater’ in rural Virginia
Loud roar heard over Washington on Sunday, leading many residents to panic as houses shook
Sonic boom caused by fighter jets heard in Virginia
A Florida businessman, known as a prominent donor to conservative political causes, has identified himself as the owner of the private jet that crashed in the Virginia wilderness on Sunday after it flew over Washington DC’s restricted airspace.
There was a loud sonic boom across the capital as two F-16s were scrambled to meet the Cessna Citation jet, which flew by sensitive sites including the White House and the US Capitol before coming down in a sparsely-populated mountain region.
John Rumpel, 75, owner of Encore Motors of Melbourne, was quoted by The Washington Post as saying that his “entire family” had been on the plane when it crashed, listing his daughter, a two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and a pilot as being on board.
First responders told CNN that the crash left a “crater” in rural Virginia and that they found human remains at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Independent that the private aircraft had taken off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, bound for Long Island, but eventually crashed near Staunton, about 150 miles southwest of DC, in the Shenandoah Valley.
Pilot of the private jet was ‘unresponsive’ even as F-16s used ‘flares’ to draw attention
Officials said that the pilot of the Cessna Citation private jet that flew into Washington DC’s airspace was “unresponsive” even as the F-16 jets — authorised to travel at supersonic speeds — used flares “in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot”.
The Federal Aviation Administration said that their jets did not shoot down the plane and that it is normal to call in jets if someone is flying unsafely.
The pilot of the civilian aircraft was unresponsive as the F-16 fighter jets attempted to make contact, Continental US North American Aerospace Defense Command Region said in a statement.
Earlier, a US official told ABC News that the pilot seemed to have “passed out”.
Barbara Rumpel: ‘My family is gone, my daughter and granddaughter’
Barbara Rumpel, the wife of the Florida businessman whose plane went down on Sunday, has confirmed the tragedy on Facebook, writing simply: “My family is gone, my daughter and granddaughter.”
According to The Daily Mail, the bereaved family are regular donors to conservative political causes, having supported Donald Trump in the past as well as Senate candidate Herschel Walker and far-right congressional candidate Laura Loomer.
Ms Rumpel was also a co-chair of the Second Amendment Coalition for Trump-Pence in 2016 and has been on the National Rifle Association’s Women’s Leadership Council since 2002 and its executive committee for at least six years.
2018 crash to collect foster dog
In January 2018, Dr. Bill Kinsinger, of Edmond, Oklahoma, had been flying his Cirrus SR22T to Georgetown, Texas, to collect a disabled dog that was destined for a foster home in Oklahoma. But he never landed at the suburban Austin airport and overshot his destination by hundreds of miles. Authorities believe he may have lost consciousness due to hypoxia.
2005 crash in Greece
Greek investigators said pilots on a Cypriot airliner did not realize an automatic pressurization system was set to “manual” when a loss of cabin pressure and oxygen led to hypoxia and the plane’s crash in Greece in 2005, killing all 121 people on board.
2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370
Among multiple theories in the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 carrying 239 passengers and crew was a slow or sudden decompression, causing a loss of oxygen, that could have killed everyone on board. If oxygen levels dropped, a loud, automated warning would have alerted the pilots to put on their oxygen masks and immediately descend below 10,000 feet, where there is enough oxygen to breathe without aid. But aviation experts said in that case the plane should have kept flying automatically toward Beijing and been visible on radar.
1999 Learjet crash
One of the most well-known crashes involving hypoxia was the 1999 crash of a Learjet that lost cabin pressure and flew halfway across the country on autopilot before running out of gas and crashing in a South Dakota pasture, killing professional golfer Payne Stewart and five others.
Former pilot and Democratic Kentucky senate candidate comments on crash
The effects of Hypoxia
“It’s something that happens slowly. It’s almost like you’re getting groggy, and you just can’t, you can’t piece things together. And eventually you lose consciousness,” said Anthony Brickhouse, a former member of the National Transportation Safety Board who is now an associate professor and director of the Aerospace Forensic Lab at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Brickhouse said that aircraft are often set to fly on autopilot “so if the pilot goes hypoxic or loses consciousness, that aircraft is just going to fly whatever route it was programmed to fly,” he said.
Brickhouse said it’s unclear why the plane suddenly turned around in New York and headed south again. He said it’s possible the pilot was disoriented and may have “tried to reprogram a flight computer or something like that.”
“That’s definitely something that investigators will be looking into,” Brickhouse said.
Brickhouse said it’s important not to jump to conclusions about what caused the sudden flight turnaround and the crash.
What is Hypoxia?
Hypoxia is the condition that occurs when someone’s brain is deprived of adequate oxygen. If untreated, it can be fatal.
In aviation, hypoxia can happen if a non-pressurized plane flies above 10,000 feet without supplemental oxygen or if there is a rapid decompression during a flight, or a malfunction of the oxygen or pressurization systems, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Oxygen pressure decreases as altitude increases. It’s the reason planes are pressurized and why mountaineers carry supplemental oxygen on high-altitude climbs. It’s also the reason flight attendants explain to passengers how to use oxygen masks in the unlikely event that cabin pressure is lost during a commercial flight.
