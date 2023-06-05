Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A huge sonic boom was heard over Washington DC on Sunday afternoon, startling local residents and reportedly causing houses to shake.

The thunderous sound proved to be caused by two F-16 fighter jets, travelling at supersonic speed as they were scrambled into action from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to intercept a wayward Cessna 560 Citation V private jet.

The civilian aircraft had drifted over the capital’s restricted airspace without authorisation, passing such sensitive sites as the White House and US Capitol, with the pilot unresponsive.

President Joe Biden happened to be playing golf with his brother close to the very same air base and was briefed on the incident but not removed from the scene, according to a Secret Service spokesman.

DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management moved quickly to assure Washington residents that the boom did not indicate a terrorist incident and tweeted: “There is no threat at this time.”

But the US Capitol Police later stated that the legislative complex “was briefly placed on an elevated alert until the airplane left the area” as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the pilot of the rogue jet continued to fail to respond to radio messages or flares fired by the F-16s to get their attention.

After drifting out of DC airspace and into northern Virginia, the plane finally crashed in a remote mountain region near Staunton, about 150 miles southwest of DC, in the Shenandoah Valley at around 3.30pm local time.

State police arrived at the scene shortly after but found no survivors at the crash site.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) subsequently told The Independent that the private aircraft had taken off from Elizabethtown, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island’s MacArthur Airport in New York.

According to the FAA, it had flown at an altitude of 34,000 feet and did reach Long Island but, rather than attempt to land, instead headed back towards the DC area.

Florida businessman John Rumpel, 75, owner of Encore Motors of Melbourne and a prominent donor to conservative political causes aligned with Donald Trump, has since come forward to tell The New York Times and Washington Post that he owned the doomed plane and that it was carrying his daughter, a two-year-old granddaughter, her nanny and the pilot when it went down.

Mr Rumpel told The New York Times on Sunday afternoon that he had little information about the crash but said that if the plane had lost pressurisation: “They all just would have gone to sleep and never woke up”.

He added: “It descended at 20,000 feet a minute, and nobody could survive a crash from that speed.”

His wife Barbara, a member of the National Rifle Association’s Women’s Leadership Council since 2002 and its executive committee for at least six years, also confirmed the tragedy, writing on Facebook simply: “My family is gone, my daughter and granddaughter.”

Aviation expert Steve Ganyard speculated to ABC News that the pilot may have been afflicted by a condition known as hypoxia, which could have caused the fatal crash.

Hypoxia “occurs when there is not enough oxygen in the cabin,” he explained, saying that it can lead to incapacitation.

“The pressure should keep enough air in the cabin to stay alert and stay awake. In this case, it can happen insidiously where you lose consciousness, you begin to feel tingling, you get a sense of euphoria and it very slowly overcomes the people in the cabin,” Mr Ganyard said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will now investigate the cause of the Cessna crash.