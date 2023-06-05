File. The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, 2 March 2022. - A wayward and unresponsive business jet that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon, 4 June 2023, caused the military to scramble a fighter plane before the jet crashed in Virginia, officials said (Associated Press)

The US Department of Defence scrambled fighter jets to intercept a private jet that had entered Washington DC’s airspace and later crashed into the mountains of Virginia, officials said.

On Sunday afternoon, the chase caused a sonic boom over Washington DC that led many residents to panic as their houses shook, according to local reports.

Officials said the pilot of the private Cessna Citation jet was unresponsive and around 3.00pm F-16s took off from Andrews Air Force Base in a high-speed pursuit of the errant aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] told The Independent the aircraft had taken off from Tennessee bound for New York but eventually crashed into a sparsely populated area near Staunton, about 150 miles southwest of DC.

Four people were onboard the Cessna, Reuters quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying. A Cessna Citation can carry seven to 12 passengers.