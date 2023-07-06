Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twenty-nine people, including a one-year-old, were killed and others injured after a bus veered off the road in Mexico and veered into a 75ft gully.

Pictures shared by local police showed the passenger compartment of the vehicle crushed following its huge drop from the road.

Original reports from the crash suggested 26 or 27 people were killed but state officials later confirmed that 29 people had died.

Officials in the southern Oaxaca state said the crash, which saw the bus flip onto its side in the fatal accident, was likely a result of human error and that the driver lost control of the vehicle in the town of Magdalena Penasco.

State interior minister Jesus Romero said: “It appears that a lack of skill and tiredness caused the accident.”

More than 19 people were injured in the accident, with five people airlifted to hospital in state capital Oaxaca City, while others were treated for their injuries locally.

None of the victims of the fatal drash have been named by officials but it is believed they were mostly residents of the Mixteca region, while belongings found alongside the recovered bus suggested the passengers were peeople who were returning home from manual labour jobs in the state capital.