Police hunt gunman after two Canadian tourists shot dead at luxury Mexico hotel

Police are looking for a shooter involved in the killing of two Canadian guests and injuring a third at a luxury hotel in Mexico on Friday.

The incident took place at an upscale resort on the Riviera Maya of Quintana Roo states the suspect, a lone gunman approached the group and opened fire at them, according to Riviera Maya News.

According to the authorities, the suspect, who is believed to have fired the shots, has a “long” criminal record in Canada, reported Reuters. Quintana Roo’s head of public security, Lucio Hernandez posted photos of the alleged shooter – a man in a grey track suit and black face mask wielding a gun in front of green landscaping.

Authorities are coordinating "a strong operation for his capture," Hernandez tweeted: "Any information leading to his prompt arrest will be greatly appreciated."

The three victims were taken to the hospital after the law enforcement arrived at the hotel, reported Newsweek. Of the three, one victim died in the ambulance, the other in the hospital, reported the outlet citing Quintana Roo prosecutor Óscar Montes de Oca. The third victim, a 29-year-old woman is still in the hospital.

The two deceased, identified as Thomas N and Robert N, had a criminal history, said the authorities, citing information from Canadian police.

While Thomas N, had criminal records related to drug trafficking, weapons, robbery and false identity usages, the criminal history of the second fatality, Robert N, were not shared, reported Riviera Maya News.

In a statement, the Xcaret group said it “deeply regrets” the incident and is “providing support to those affected”.

Additional reporting from the wires