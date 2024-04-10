The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Mexican news outlet has been ridiculed online after accidentally broadcasting a video of a man’s testicles, submitted as prank footage of the recent total solar eclipse.

RCG Media’s 24/7 news program was covering the eclipse which included a segment showing viewers’ home footage of the celestial event,

As the male host was listing the cities from where the eclipse could be enjoyed, the clips being presented on the left side of the screen cut to a man blocking out the sun with his privates.

The incident may have occurred after the channel’s vetting team failed to notice the submission, which was dubbed the “eclipse testicular” on social media.

One of two female presenters audibly gasped following the footage, and the clip was quickly taken off the screen.

The male anchor explained that the clips were submitted by viewers as he admitted that the fervour to include viewers’ experiences can lead to embarrassing situations for broadcasters.

One X user later appeared to take credit for the stunt, writing in Spanish online: “Greetings to all my people in Saltillo who had to see my b***s on television because of the people at @rcg_media who didn’t properly review the video of the eclipse. I love them.”

It is unconfirmed whether the user was responsible for the clip, or whether the footage was recycled from previous pranks, though they previously posted the clip before it was broadcast live.

“The #Eclipse2024 has ended and I want to share footage that was humbly captured with my phone. Opinions?” they wrote.

The best weather to view Monday’s eclipse was seen in Mexico and at the tail end of the eclipse in Vermont and Maine, as well as New Brunswick and Newfoundland

The event plunged a stretch of North America into darkness, with millions of spectators across the US, Mexico and Canada hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare event.

It was North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, with the path of totality crossing directly over 44 million people.