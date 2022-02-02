Red alerts put on travel to Mexico from the US

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put Mexico on its highest travel advisory list.

The American nation is now classified as a “Level 4” destination, meaning “very high risk” from Covid infections. If people do have to travel they should be “up to date with your Covid-19 vaccines”, according to CDC advice.

Mexico is one of dozens of other destinations that are now a very high travel risk due to coronavirus.

The travel advice map is predominantly red, with more than 120 countries with “high risk” warnings. Red countries include those with more than 500 Covid cases per 100,000 people over the last 28 days.

There are currently only a few low “Level 1” destinations, Covid cases below 50 in the past 28 days – including China, where the virus originated, plus Indonesia, Sierra Leone, Pakistan, Benin, and Papua New Guinea.

(CDC)

Moderate risk “Level 2” destinations include New Zealand, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial New Guinea and Cameroon. High risk “Level 3” countries include Morocco, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India, plus Kenya, Japan, South Korea and Belarus, among others.

The more transmissible Omicron variant has accelerated the spread of coronavirus, but countries with high vaccination could be suffering a lot less than those with low vaccination rates, as there will be hospitalisations and deaths.

Globally, there have been 381 million coronavirus cases recorded in the past 28 days. The US has recorded the most cases with 18 million cases in the past 28 days, followed by France with 8.9 million, India with 6.4 million and Italy with 4.5 million cases, as per Johns Hopkins data.

Countries to have recently opened their door to vaccinated US travellers include Singapore, and the Philippines (which will resume travel from 10 February).