Miami building collapse: Surfside rescue worker rules out likelihood of any more survivors as three more victims found
‘I believe right now that the chances are close to zero, unfortunately,’ an Israeli rescue team leader says
Nathan Place
Monday 05 July 2021 16:02 comments
New York
As three more dead bodies were found in the rubble of Champlain Towers South, an Israeli colonel leading one of the rescue teams says he doesn’t believe any survivors are left.
“I believe right now that the chances are close to zero, unfortunately,” Col Golan Vach told WPLG. “The circumstances we saw in the last few days are too difficult for me to say professionally that I believe there is a solid chance to find somebody alive.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
