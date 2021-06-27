The death toll rose to nine people overnight after search and rescue workers discovered four bodies and more human remains, according to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade County.

“As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight more victims on-site, so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine,” the mayor said during a Sunday news conference. “My deepest condolences to the friends, the families, the communities of those who lost their lives.”

Authorities have not yet released the names of five of the victims to the public.

“We are making every effort to identify those others who have been recovered, and additionally, contacting their family members as soon as we are able,” Ms Cava said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department identified four of the victims as Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont; and Stacie Fang.

There are still at least 156 people unaccounted for since the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building collapsed overnight on Thursday.

