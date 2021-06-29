A resident of Champlain Towers East has said he was concerned by a crack that appeared following the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

Robert Lisman, a resident of the sister building to Champlain Towers South, told NBC Miami the crack was caused by “concussion” from the collapse of the beachfront condo on Friday.

Officials have so far confirmed 11 fatalities and a further 150 people remain unaccounted for in the wreckage of the condo, which was constructed in 1981 on the beachfront.

Mr Lisman, who lives in a sister building that was built 13 years after Champlain Towers South, told NBC Miami that he had concerns but believed there was “no imminent threat” of collapse.

“I have concerns but I am not panicking,” Mr Lisman said. “I know there are things we need to address and look at, but there is no imminent threat. I’m confident in my building, Champlain Towers East.”

It comes as officials survey both the Champlain Towers East and North, another sister building constructed a year after Champlain Towers South. Residents of both blocks have been offered with evacuation.

Allyn Kilsheimer, a structural engineer, was hired by the city of Surfside to look at the East and North towers. He confirmed that there was “no visible evidence of of any major structural concern”.

A more detailed inspection will also be carried out.

So far, structural engineers who have examined surveillance video of the collapse have suggested that a “weakness” at the foundation of Champlain Towers South, could have caused the building to fold under its weight.

It follows revelations about a 2018 assessment of the condo, which warned of “major structural damage” and repairs costing $12 million, which were due to begin in the days after the collapse.

It was alleged that an additional 13th floor to the 1981 building, adding 9 feet, was approved by officials despite breaking rules for height. According to the Wall Street Journal , it is not clear if the addition contributed to Friday’s tragedy.