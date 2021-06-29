Miami building collapse – latest updates: Death toll rises to 11 as search goes on for survivors
Rescue teams continue working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse
Rescue teams continue working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse after the official death toll rose to 11 on Monday.
More than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South tower disaster early on Thursday morning, while 136 are accounted for.
Search and rescue workers are still trying to locate these missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building were removed Sunday morning to assist with that search.
One problem that impacted the rescue efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse, creating a significant amount of smoke. But authorities were able to get the fire under control on Saturday.
Over the weekend, US media reported that a Surfside official assured residents of the now-collapsed condominium that it was “in very good shape”, a month after an engineering report found it had “major structural damage”.
Ross Prieto, a town inspector, made the comments in a meeting with residents in November 2018, according to NPR.
Those with family members who may have been in the building at the time of its collapse are asked to call 305-614-1819.
State Department speeding up visas for relatives
The US State Department is speeding up the visa process for relatives of residents of the collapsed condo building, according to the office of Senator Rick Scott.
There are at least 36 people from Latin America, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, among the missing.
“We are working directly with the State Department to ensure quick processing of visa applications,” Mr Scott’s communications director McKinley Lewis told the Miami Herald.
“Senator Scott’s office has already helped several families expedite their travel and is very appreciative of the responsiveness State has shown in helping those affected by this terrible tragedy.”
Initial tests show Surfside air is not toxic
Surfside’s mayor Charles Burkett says that initial tests show that the town’s air is not toxic, following the 12-storey condo collapse.
Mr Burkett told CNBC’s Shepard Smith that he felt positive about the air quality after meeting with an engineer and specialist.
“I came away feeling very good about breathing in all of that smoke and stuff that you and I were breathing in all day that day, because that was the worst day,” Mr Burkett said on Monday evening.
“I still have a little chest pain from inhaling all that smoke.”
Engineers look for collapse answers
Forensic engineers will have to investigate the building’s ground-floor columns, according to Sinisa Kolar, a Miami-based engineering executive.
“The key element to this investigation, in my opinion, lies in that rubble, in those columns and condition of the structural elements,” said Mr Kolar.
He told CNN that investigators will have to test samples of concrete and examine its condition, and cross-reference it with the structural drawings of the building.
Concrete damage in condo building was ‘accelerating’, says letter
Damage to the building’s basement had “gotten significantly worse” and the concrete damage was “accelerating” according to a condo letter written in April.
In the letter Champlain Towers South Condominium Association president Jean Wodnicki acknowledged that the tens of millions of dollars of needed repairs had become a source of frustration for the building’s residents, according to USA Today.
Miami Beach cancels 4 July fireworks
The City of Miami Beach has canceled its 4 July fireworks display as a “show of respect” for the victims of the collapsed condo in nearby Surfside, Florida.
The annual Fire on the Fourth festival had been scheduled for 72nd street and Collins Avenue in the city.
Lightning is now a challenge for search and rescue operation
State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said that lightning was now a safety issue as crews try and clear the rubble pile at the Champlain Towers South condominium
“The men and women of the task force as they are working on the hill removing debris to save lives, they are also standing on a giant piece of metal. All the rebar is an attraction to lightning,” Mr Patronis told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.
“It can hamper their ability because when lightning strikes then they have to clear the site.”
Family of missing woman try to remain hopeful
Kevin Spiegel says he is encouraged that the search and rescue operation is continuing around the clock.
“I have 100 per cent faith in a lot that’s going on here,” Mr Spiegel said of the search for the missing, which includes his wife, Judy Spiegel.
“Honestly, I think we all want more information. It’s coming slowly,” his son Michael Spiegel told CNN.
Kevin and Judy Spiegel have been married for 38 years and lived in the collapsed building for five years.
“She’s part of me. You can’t divide the two. We’re the same,” added Mr Spiegel.
Surfside hires structural engineer to look at collapse
Allyn Kilsheimer says he has already begun examining the building and will use a computer-assisted process of elimination to identify what caused the disaster.
“Generally speaking, you visit the site, you try to look at drawings to the extent they are available, you listen to all the clatter that happens when these things happen, and just keep that in the back of your head,” Mr Kilsheimer, the president of KCE Structural Engineers, told CNN.
“And then what I do is I come up with in my head a listing, based on my experience, of here are all the things that I think could cause this kind of a problem, and then you begin assessing all that information… and you eliminate those possibilities one at a time… and then as you’re doing this you come up with other possibilities.”
Florida’s chief financial officer and fire marshal Jimmy Patronis said rescue crews were holding up ok with only a small number of minor injuries as they tunnelled through the rubble in search of survivors.
About 370 people, made up of all the state’s Urban Search & Rescue teams, are deployed in 12-hour shifts in the largest operation in the state’s history that doesn’t involve a hurricane.
While they may be doing fine with just a few cuts or bruises, Oscar the therapy dog was on site to help them and the families of victims cope with the traumautic event,
11 dead ‘scattered throughout’ wreckage of Surfside condo
As the death toll increased to 11, rescuers said the deceased have been found “scattered throughout” the rubble and were not from “one, specific isolated area”.
The medical director of the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, Dr. Benjamin Abo, told CNN he is “still hopeful” that his team will find survivors.
“I pray and I work hard hoping that we’re going to get some more people,” Abo told CNN Newsroom. “But like I said, I’m cautiously optimistic as time goes on. And this is as a trained rescuer, and also a member of the community.”
