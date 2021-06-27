One of the families of a couple who lived in the Miami-area apartment building that collapsed earlier this week says they haven’t yet heard from them, but they have been getting unexplained silent phone calls from their landline.

Jake Samuelson told Florida’s WPLG that his grandparents Arnie and Myriam Notkin are among the more than 150 people unaccounted for in the Champlain Towers collapse. The family hasn’t heard from them since the disaster, but they have received 16 calls from the landline phone that was usually by the pair’s bedside table.

“We were all sitting there in the living room, my whole family, Diane, my mother, and we were just shocked and we kind of thought nothing of it because we answered, and it was static,” Mr Samuelson told the station.

The calls began on Thursday evening, following the collapse, and continued through Friday.

The Samuelsons have visited a family reunification centre and asked authorities to investigate the case.

“We are trying to rationalise what is happening here, we are just trying to get answers,” Mr Samuelson added,

Mr Notkin is a physical education teacher, while Ms Notkin is a banker and real estate agent.

A total of 156 people are unaccounted four and nine are dead after the scenic apartment building in Surfside, Florida, partially caved in on Thursday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department identified three of the victims late on Saturday night as Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont. Authorities have identified the fourth victim as Stacie Fang.

A fire deep inside the wreckage has hampered some rescue efforts, due to a large amount of smoke being produced.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse, but an engineering firm evaluating the building in 2018 found that major structural repairs worth $9 million were needed. The ground floor pool deck of the building was reportedly supported by a damaged concrete slab, and cracks were visible in columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

A lawsuit has been filed against the condo’s homeowners association.

Those with family members who may have been in the building at the time of its collapse are asked to call 305-614-1819. More information here.

“Buildings in America do not just fall down like this. There is a reason. We need to find out what that reason is,” Surfside mayor Charlos Burkett told the AP.