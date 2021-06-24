A building partially collapsed in Miami on Thursday, prompting the Miami-Dade fire rescue department to rush 80 units in response, according to officials.

“MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available,” the organisation tweeted.

Visuals from the scene showed a side of the building collapsed in a huge pile of rubble and police cars pulling up, as fire trucks gathered in the street below, lights flashing.

The Miami Beach Police department also tweeted that they and the Miami Beach Fire Department & Ocean Rescue are assisting the town of Surfside in the rescue. There is no confirmation yet whether there were people inside the building or of any casualties.

Miami-based journalist Joel Franco who was at the scene, tweeted that urban search and rescue trucks were coming in to look for survivors.

“Some of these people were just rescued from the Surfside condo building that’s partially collapsed,” he tweeted, although there is no official confirmation on the rescue from authorities yet.

Mail Online reported that the building is an eleven-storey apartment block called Champlain Towers South and it was not known what caused the collapse.

“It looks like power has been cut for a portion of the area near the partial collapse,” Mr Franco said.