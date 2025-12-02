Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dramatic footage captured the chaotic scene after a truck driver lost control and crashed into the Miami River – before two good Samaritans jumped into the water to save the passengers.

Surveillance footage obtained by Local 10 News showed the truck speeding toward the river, colliding with a fence and a tree before plummeting into the water below on Monday.

Boat captain Mauricio Florez, who witnessed two heroic bystanders jump into the water and save the two women inside the truck, said he thought he heard an explosion before realizing what had happened.

“It was a crazy situation for us because we’re normally used to seeing boats in the marina, not cars sinking,” he told the outlet.

The quick-thinking rescuers jumped into the water and cut away the vehicle’s deployed airbags and seatbelts holding the passengers in place. Other footage shows a the brave duo helping the women out of the vehicle as it sinks.

open image in gallery Two heroic bystanders jumped into the Miami River on Monday to save two women after their truck crashed into the water ( Luxury Waves Miami/ Local 10 News )

“They were stuck inside for the air bag and with the seatbelt,” Florez added.

Florez identified one of the rescuers as Rafael Valdez. The other good Samaritan was not identified.

The two women in the truck appeared to be city of Miami employees.

“I saw that it was a car for city of Miami for the waste management,” Florez said.

Both of the women were able to flee the sinking truck safely. Neither of them sustained any injuries, according to the report.

“The most important thing is they are alive,” Florez said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck and crash into the river.

The incident is being investigated.