Dramatic footage captures the moment hero passersby jump in Miami River and rescue two people trapped in sinking truck
Two heroic bystanders jumped into the water to pull the women from the sinking truck
Dramatic footage captured the chaotic scene after a truck driver lost control and crashed into the Miami River – before two good Samaritans jumped into the water to save the passengers.
Surveillance footage obtained by Local 10 News showed the truck speeding toward the river, colliding with a fence and a tree before plummeting into the water below on Monday.
Boat captain Mauricio Florez, who witnessed two heroic bystanders jump into the water and save the two women inside the truck, said he thought he heard an explosion before realizing what had happened.
“It was a crazy situation for us because we’re normally used to seeing boats in the marina, not cars sinking,” he told the outlet.
The quick-thinking rescuers jumped into the water and cut away the vehicle’s deployed airbags and seatbelts holding the passengers in place. Other footage shows a the brave duo helping the women out of the vehicle as it sinks.
“They were stuck inside for the air bag and with the seatbelt,” Florez added.
Florez identified one of the rescuers as Rafael Valdez. The other good Samaritan was not identified.
The two women in the truck appeared to be city of Miami employees.
“I saw that it was a car for city of Miami for the waste management,” Florez said.
Both of the women were able to flee the sinking truck safely. Neither of them sustained any injuries, according to the report.
“The most important thing is they are alive,” Florez said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck and crash into the river.
The incident is being investigated.
