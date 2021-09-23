Michael Cohen says Trump is bluffing about running for office again

Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, has said his old boss would never stand for election again because he couldn’t stand being a “being a two-time loser”.

Mr Cohen told Business Insider that he was bluffing about running for office because “he's making more money doing that than anything he has ever done”, and that he wants to retain “some semblance of power, importance, and relevance”.

The New York Times reported that Mr Trump had made $100 million by the end of June for a potential campaign, according to federal records.

The basis for Mr Trump’s fund-raising success has been due to continued baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged. According to Politico, Mr Trump hasn’t used the funds on campaigns or election audits.

“His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run,” Mr Cohen said and predicted that the former president would invent a “handful of reasons why he won't run again and blame others for his decision”.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump for comment on Mr Cohen's recent remarks.

Mr Cohen, the former vice-president of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty in 2018 to eight charges, including campaign finance violation, tax fraud and bank fraud, he is currently serving a three-year prison sentence.

Due to fears around Covid-19, Mr Cohen was released from prison in 2020 and ordered to serve his sentence under house arrest.

He was taken back into federal custody after breaking the conditions of his home arrest, including talking to the media. He released a tell-all book about the former president, Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, in September 2020.