Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A drug dealer who was part of the crew that sold actor Michael K. Williams a lethal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin has been sentenced.

Luis Cruz, 58, was ordered to serve at least five years behind bars, with a maximum of 40 years, on Tuesday in a New York City court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy in April.

Michael K Williams (2020 Invision)

At that hearing, Cruz reportedly said he sold drugs to support his own addiction.

However, he said he said he would rarely register the fact some of the drugs he sold contained fentanyl.

“It was a terrible mistake in judgment,” he wrote in a letter to the judge.

A search of Cruz’s apartment found more than 500 small bags of drugs, according to authorities.

Williams, who was best known for starring the HBO’s The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, was found dead in his Williamsburg penthouse in September 2021.

One day earlier, the 54-year-old was seen on a CCTV video buying drugs from Irvin Cartagena, another member of the gang.

Williams had spoken regularly about his difficult childhood and issues with drug addiction.

Williams’ posthumous memoir, Scenes From My Life, which discussed his battle with addiction (Crown Publishing)

Cartagena took a plea deal with a 10-year minimum as he was the person to hand Williams the fatal dose.

A third member of the group got more than two years in prison and the fourth person has yet to be sentenced.