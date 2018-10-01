Michelle Obama launches podcast discussing life and divorce with brother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will open up about life and her marriage to former President Barack Obama in a new podcast featuring her brother.

Launching on Wednesday, IMO—short for ‘In My Opinion’—will see Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, discuss their life experiences, interview celebrities, and take questions from listeners. According to reports, the show will not delve too deeply into politics.

“Let's be real: we are living through some really complicated and confusing times, and people are feeling more alone than ever,” Obama says in a trailer for the podcast.

“But I've learned that if you're feeling a certain kind of way, the reality is that others are probably feeling that way too, and when you take the time to be just a little vulnerable and open up about it, it's a whole lot easier to find the answers you're looking for.”

She said weekly guests would “keep us honest” while also sharing their own insights about life, “whether you are navigating the grey areas of marriage and raising kids, dealing with a little friend drama, or even figuring out how to put yourself out there in the dating world.”

open image in gallery Former First Lady Michelle Obama did not address the unfounded rumors involving her own marriage in the trailer ( Getty Images )

In a review of the first two episodes, the New York Times said Obama and her brother discuss Robinson’s divorce and her initial reluctance to support her husband’s bid for the presidency.

The second interview includes a chat with actress Issa Rae about how to maintain adult friendships. Obama also discloses that she has finally started driving again after years of Secret Service restrictions.

According to Higher Ground, the Obamas’ production company, IMO will combine the “unique experiences and candid perspectives” of Obama and Robinson. Each week, they will be joined by a special guest or expert “to share hilarious, practical, and insightful opinions that shaped each of their remarkable journeys.”

“This podcast will leave you laughing, reflecting, and feeling more prepared to tackle life’s challenges,” Higher Ground said in a press release.

Slated guests include actors Seth Rogan and Keke Palmer, director Tyler Perry and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. The podcast will also be available in video form.

The Obamas have been dogged by persistent and unfounded divorce rumours after the First lady did not appear at either former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral or at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

open image in gallery Michelle Obama didn’t attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this year ( Getty Images )

The hearsay forced Jennifer Aniston into publicly refuting rumours that she had an affair with Barack Obama, saying she had only “met him once” in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel late last year, adding that she knew Michelle better than the former president.

However, this past Valentine's Day the former president showed the marriage was still going strong, sharing a touching tribute to his wife of more than 30 years.

“Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away,” he wrote on X, sharing a happy photograph of the couple.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!”

This marks the third podcast launched by the former First Lady. She released her first, The Michelle Obama Podcast in 2020 followed by The Light We Carry in 2023.