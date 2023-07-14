Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Issa Rae has revealed that she actually “hates” Barbie pink, and that she can’t wait to “burn” all of the pink clothes she’s worn during the press tour for the upcoming live-action film.

Rae, 38, who plays President Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, spoke candidly about having to wear the Barbie-themed colour while speaking to Amelia Dimoldenberg at the film’s UK premiere. For the occasion, Rae was dressed in a bright pink strapless dress, in keeping with the film’s Barbiecore theme.

Rae shared the admission about her recent colour palette after Dimoldenberg asked: “Are you bored of pink yet?”

In response to the inquiry, the actress said: “Um, I, like, actually hate pink. So much. I know. I don’t want the records to stop like in the film.

“But, you know, I’m in the pink spirit for this movie, and then after it’s done, I’ll burn it all.”

The response prompted surprise from the TikTok-famous interviewer, who asked: “You’re going to burn all the pink?” to which Rae confirmed: “Yeah.”

After Dimoldenberg suggested Rae’s idea to burn her pink clothes was “rebellious” of the actress, the Insecure star explained that she “loves” the colour for Barbie, and that it makes her “so happy for Barbie,” but that she prefers a different colour palette for herself.

“It makes me so happy for Barbie, but for myself, I’m a bit darker,” Rae said.

Despite Rae’s insistence, Dimoldenberg noted that the colour “really suits” the actress, to which Rae laughed while replying: “You’re just saying that ‘cause it’s Barbie.”

Like the other stars of the film, including Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character, Rae has worn a number of pink looks throughout the Barbie press tour, including a floor-length high-neck pink gown that she wore for the Los Angeles premiere of the film.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

While Rae is adamant that she isn’t a fan of the colour, she previously revealed that she enjoyed playing with the Mattel dolls when she was younger.

“As a kid I just wanted to play and tell stories and make them kiss,” Rae told People. “They were my opportunity to play God - Barbies were the Sims for me before I played the Sims.”

Barbie will be released in theatres on 21 July.