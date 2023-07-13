Barbie actor Margot Robbie says she is ‘absolutely’ prepared to join actors’ strike

The Barbie actor Margot Robbie has said she would "absolutely" be prepared to join the actors' strike if it goes ahead.

The prospect of a strike is looking more likely after the union representing Hollywood actors - the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) - has recommended strike action after a negotiation deadline passed with no agreement.

Speaking to a reporter, the Australian actor said: "I'm very much in support of all the unions and I'm a member of SAG so I would absolutely stand by that."