Michigan train derailment probed after disastrous chemical leak in Ohio

Officials said a car carrying hazardous material that derailed in a crash near Van Buren Township on Thursday morning “had not been compromised”

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 16 February 2023 17:41
Comments
<p>A freight train carrying toxic material derailed near Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday</p>

A freight train carrying toxic material derailed near Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday

(WJBK)

A freight train carrying toxic materials derailed in Van Buren Township near Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday.

Officials told WXYZ that six cars came off the tracks just before 9am. One of the cars is believed to contain hazardous substances, but there were no signs that it was leaking or that there was any danger to the public.

Police said in a statement that no one was injured in the crash and advised residents to avoid the area: “There is no evidence of exposed hazardous materials, as no train cars containing hazardous materials were compromised.”

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

In a statement to WXYZ, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said she had been in contact with the Van Buren Fire Department and federal authorities.

“At this time no one is aware of the release of any hazardous materials, the car carrying hazardous material has been put upright and is being removed from the area of the other derailed cars, and EPA is dispatching a team to ensure public safety,” Ms Dingell said.

The derailment came two weeks after a Norfolk Southern train crashed on the outskirts of East Palestine, Ohio, on 3 February, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate and causing an environmental catastrophe.

