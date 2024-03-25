Jump to content

Liveupdated1711368932

Snowstorm across Midwest and Northern Plains bring blizzard conditions, power outages and travel chaos: Live

Between two and ten inches of snow is expected to fall in affected areas

Martha McHardy
Monday 25 March 2024 12:15
Winter storm slams into the Great Plains, Upper Midwest and Northeast

A powerful winter storm is currently hammering the Midwest US and Northern Plains, bringing blizzard conditions, power outages and travel chaos to multiple states.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings from northern Colorado and Kansas through to parts of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota on Monday, with between two and ten inches of snow expected to fall in some areas.

“Snow may accumulate at 1 to 2 inches per hour in heavier bands,” the weather service said.

The agency also warned that travel could be “near impossible at times” in affected areas, with winds of over 50 miles per hour expected to hit.

Strong winds could also cause widespread power outages, with falling trees hitting power lines.

It comes after a storm dumped more than two feet of snow on areas including Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont last week. Following last week’s storm, around 160,000 homes and businesses were still without power across the Northeast as of late Sunday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

Winter storm in Maine leaves 120,000 without power

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Maine were left without power on Sunday night after a storm dumped more than two feet of snow on the state.

Around 120,000 homes and businesses were left without power in Maine on Sunday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

Central Maine said many power lines were grounded across the state after the storm blew through, with the utility company responding to more than 700 emergency calls on Sunday for issues including blocked roads and downed lines.

The company added that although it had restored power to more than 50 per cent of customers impacted by the storm as of Sunday night, restoration efforts in severely impacted coastal areas could last through Wednesday.

Martha Mchardy25 March 2024 12:15
Snowstorm across Midwest and Northern Plains bring blizzard conditions, power outages and travel chaos

Snow clings to the trees along a walking path at Como Lake in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday

(AP)
Martha Mchardy25 March 2024 12:08

