AP News Digest 3:25 am

TOP STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-REPUBLICANS — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell criticizes the Republican National Committee for censuring two House GOP lawmakers investigating the “violent insurrection” on Jan. 6, 2021, saying it’s not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-KEEPING CALM — Washington is raising the rhetoric about the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s border, but the Ukrainian president is projecting calm. This sense of calm is reflected in the opinions of many in Ukraine’s east, which is as likely as any place to see fighting first, although Russia has denied any plans to invade. A senior U.S. administration official says the White House believes spotlighting their concerns will dissuade the Kremlin from an invasion. By Inna Varenytsia, Lori Hinnant and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. For full coverage of Ukraine.

WOMEN’S SLALOM — Two-time Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate early in the first run of the slalom at the Beijing Games and is out of the event. It was a quick end to her day just like in her first event in Beijing, the giant slalom. By National Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 980 words, photos. With BEIJING-OLYMPICS-THE LATEST; DAY 4-PHOTO GALLERY — Athletes soar high in Day 4 at Beijing Olympics. Also see PAUL NEWBERRY-SHIFFRIN below.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AFGHANISTAN — All but five of the 38 COVID-19 treatment hospitals that once operated in Afghanistan have been forced to close in recent months for lack of doctors, medicines, even heat. This comes as the economically devastated nation is experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

BORDER PATROL MORALE — A strained Border Patrol is getting increased attention from the Biden administration after tense meetings between senior officials and the rank-and-file. The agency is dealing with one of the largest spikes in migration along the U.S.-Mexico border in decades. By Ben Fox. SENT: 840 words, photos.

APOLLO 16 CLEANUP — The Apollo 16 spacecraft is dusty and home to a few cobwebs decades after it carried three astronauts to the moon. But workers at a space museum are getting the capsule ready for events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight in 1972. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 620 words, photos, video.

MORE ON THE OLYMPICS

PAUL NEWBERRY-SHIFFRIN — When Mikaela Shiffrin skied off the course — again — the announcers from NBC let her have it. In a different era, that sort of criticism would have been accepted. But times have changed, and social media turned its wrath on the network commentators. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. UCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 a.m.

LATIN AMERICAN ATHLETES — None of the naysayers deterred Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo, the rare Latin American athlete at the Winter Games who has now become an even more rare success story – however relative – from that part of the globe. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

TEAM EVENT-MEDALS POSTPONED — An ongoing legal issue that could affect the medalists in the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics has caused the award ceremony to be delayed. By Sports Writer Dave Skretta. SENT: 190 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-LONG COVID — Experts say it’s too early to know whether people infected with the omicron variant will develop long COVID. SENT: 350 words, illustration.

TRENDING NEWS

BRITAIN-BRIT-AWARDS — Adele scoops three prizes in hometown return to Brit Awards. SENT: 690 words, photos.

IDITAROD-MOOSE ATTACK — Moose attacks Iditarod sled team, injures four dogs. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CONGRESS-LAWMAKER-MASK — GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks. SENT: 380 words, photos.

EMHOFF-SECURITY — Doug Emhoff whisked from Black history event after bomb threat. SENT: 420 words, photos, video.

CRYPTOCURRENCY LAUNDERING — Feds announce $3.6 billion crypto seizure, two arrests. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CHINA-CHAINED WOMAN — China opens investigation into woman found chained by neck. SENT: 170 words.

WASHINGTON

FDA COMMISSIONER-SENATE — President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the powerful Food and Drug Administration has stalled in the narrowly divided Senate. By Health Writer Matthew Perrone. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

CHILD TAX CREDIT-EXPLAINER — Millions of Americans who have never filed a tax return will need to do so this year in order to claim what’s coming to them under the enhanced child tax credit program Biden expanded as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. SENT: 730 words, photo.

CONGRESS-VOTING RIGHTS — The Supreme Court’s decision to halt efforts to create a second mostly Black congressional district in Alabama for the 2022 election sparks fresh warnings that the court is eroding the Voting Rights Act and reviving the need for Congress to intervene. SENT: 1,090 words, photo, video.

NATIONAL

COLORADO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — A Colorado supermarket in the college town of Boulder where 10 people were killed when a gunman opened fire last year is set to reopen in a move that is triggering mixed emotions for families of the victims. SENT: 590 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to plead guilty, giving prosecutors another insider who could be a key witness at a March trial. SENT: 330 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 9:15 a.m. hearing.

MOTHER-CHILD ABUSE DEATH — A Colorado mother will be sentenced after authorities say she duped doctors about her 7-year-old daughter’s health, leading to unnecessary surgeries and medications. SENT: 690 words, photo.

CHURCH-IN-SCHOOL-WEST-VIRGINIA — High school students in a West Virginia city are planning to stage a walkout after they say they were made to attend a Christian assembly during school hours. SENT: 960 words, photo, video.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — A Minneapolis police officer who oversaw medical training for two of the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights testified that the officers failed to follow their training to do everything they could to prevent his death. SENT: 810 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 10:30 a.m.

INTERNATIONAL

TONGA-VOLCANO — Elon Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut off the South Pacific nation more than three weeks ago, according to officials, while repairs on an undersea cable are proving more difficult than first thought. SENT: 770 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-US — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and key allies are “voting with their feet” by flying to Australia to focus on challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, Australia’s foreign minister says, as fears rise of a Russian invasion of Ukraine on the other side of the globe. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks rose after Wall Street rebounded as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 510 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

SUPER BOWL-ENTERTAINMENT — Shaquille O’Neal will host “Shaq’s Fun House,” featuring performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo, as his annual Super Bowl week event will be in-person after it was held virtually last year due to COVD-19 concerns. By Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. SENT: 800 words, photos.

