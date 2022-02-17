Entrepreneur, Trump supporter and notoriously erratic conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he is planning to drop pillows on protesting truckers in Canada as he supports their “freedom convoy” demonstration against Covid-19 regulations.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Mr Lindell – the founder and CEO of MyPillow – said that he had hired a helicopter to fly into Canadian airspace and distribute pillows fitted “with little parachutes”.

“We need to get the MyPillows to the people!” he said, assuring the outlet that “it is no joke!”

Mr Lindell previously tried to get as many as 10,000 pillows across the Canadian border but failed when his crew were turned back for being unvaccinated . At the time, he claimed: “All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada”.

Given the aerodynamic complications presented by parachutes and pillows, it is unclear whether the truckers still protesting in Canada will actually receive what Mr Lindell is promising them – although it appears to be an unsolicited donation.

The truckers’ protests have drawn praise from many on the American right, with commentators condemning Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for cracking down hard on them after they brought the centre of Ottawa to a standstill and besieged its residents with incessant honking.

There are now efforts underway to launch a copycat “freedom convoy” in the US, with multiple groups claiming they will arrive en masse in Washington, DC in early March. While the protests are ostensibly focused on government mandates designed to curb the spread of Covid-19, other political issues have surfaced too, and there are signs of involvement by far-right groups.