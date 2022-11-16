Jump to content

Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say

He was last seen alive on gas station video surveillance on 20 October

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 16 November 2022 00:23
The family of Miles Stanton say that the body of the missing Oregon man had been found

The family of Miles Stanton say that the body of the missing Oregon man had been found

(Facebook/Laura Stanton)

The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.

Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.

He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.

“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but I know so many who love Miles and our family and even complete strangers who are kind and concerned are constantly praying and working hard to find him,” his mother, Laura Stanton, wrote on Facebook.

“Our family and a few volunteers found Miles today. His spirit is no longer with us.

“We are broken. I am unable to imagine a life without him in it. I know many will have questions and so do we, but at this time it’s still an active police investigation and I don’t have any answers to give, I wish I did.

“We are working with Marion County Sheriff’s Department now and are grateful for their communication and compassion at this time.”

Stanton disappeared three weeks after moving with a high school friend.

His family say they believe he may have been looking for a new camping, hiking or fly-fishing location when he disappeared.

