Women arrested in connection to death of missing Idaho boy Michael Vaughan

Authorities in Fruitland, Idaho, say they have charged Sarah Wonder with failing to report missing 5-year-old’s death

Bevan Hurley
Monday 14 November 2022 20:49
Authorities in Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the death of missing 5 year old boy Michael Vaughan.

Sarah Wondra, 35, was charged with failing to report a death at the weekend, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff told KTVB7.

Mr Huff confirmed that the suspect was one of the occupants of a house where police dug up the backyard after receiving”credible tip”.

“Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael’s death and failed to report it,” Mr Huff told KTVB7.

“We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected.”

Sarah Wondra, 35, has been charged in connection with the death of missing Idaho boy Michael Vaughan

(KBTV7)

Police are digging up a backyard in Fruitland, Idaho, as they search for missing 5 year old Michael Vaughan

(Supplied)

Ms Wondra is due to make a first appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

Michael Vaughan vanished from his home in Fruitland on 27 July last year.

Authorities spent the weekend searching a property in the 1100 block of Redwing St, about half a mile (one km) from Michael’s family home, KTVB7 reported.

Heavy machinery including diggers and excavators, and cadaver dogs were brought in.

Mr Huff told KTVB7 that the tip that led them to search the property came from another occupant of the house.

Police have not yet said if they located a body.

