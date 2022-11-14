Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A University of Virginia star linebacker has been identified as one of the three victims allegedly killed by a fellow student and former college football player in a mass shooting on the campus grounds.

D’Sean Perry, 22, died on Sunday night when suspected gunman Christopher Darnell Jones allegedly opened fire around a parking garage on the university’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville.

Perry’s grieving father Sean Perry confirmed his son’s death to local paper The Daily Progress on Monday morning and said that he and the victim’s mother Happy were flying from their hometown of Miami to Virginia.

Perry, who was 6’3” tall and weighed 230 pounds, was a linebacker and defensive end for the Virginia Cavaliers football team – the same University of Virginia team that Mr Jones made the roster for back in 2018.

The 22-year-old football star played just hours before his death, when his team took on Pittsburgh on Saturday.

According to a profile on the Virginia Cavalliers website, Perry previously played linebacker, defensive line and tight end at Gulliver Prep and was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

He also made the Team USA under-19s team and appeared in the International Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

After graduating high school, he majored in studio art at the University of Virginia.

The other two victims killed in the mass shooting have not been publicly identified.

It is not clear if Perry knew his alleged killer or if the shooting rampage was targeted or carried out at random.

A huge manhunt is currently underway for Mr Jones, a 22-year-old student and former football player for the college, who is still at large as of Monday morning.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and he may be driving a black SUV with the licence plate TWX3580, police said.

The campus is still on lockdown with students told to shelter in place and warned not to approach the “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been drafted in for the search, with a Virginia State Police helicopter circling the area and classes cancelled for Monday across the university.

University of Virginia Police tweeted on Monday morning that law enforcement teams are carrying out a “complete search on and around UVA grounds”.

D’Sean Perry was identified as a victim of Sunday’s shooting (CBS19 Sports)

The shooting unfolded at around 10.30pm on Sunday at the parking garage before Mr Jones allegedly went on the run.

Three victims were killed while another two were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment, with their conditions unclear at this time.

Sophomore student Em Gunter told the Times-Dispatch that she was watching a lecture in her dorm room when she heard six gunshots ring out at around 10.15pm.

The 19-year-old lives in the International Residential College, located across from Culbreth Road where the shooting took place.

She quickly messaged the other 350 students in her dorm building warning them to stay inside and hunkered down with her friends in her room.

“I just have no words. This is insane,” she said.

Ms Gunter told the paper that she used to live in Southwest Virginia which was the site of the 2007 Virginia Tech mass shooting.

According to a profile for Mr Jones on the Virginia Cavaliers website – the University of Virginia’s football team – he was on the team roster in 2018 but did not appear in any games that year.

The bio lists the 22-year-old’s numerous accolades and honours during high school.

He was described as a played linebacker and running back at Petersburg High School who “earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a senior”.

He spent his first three years of high school at Varina High School “where he earned honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and second-team accolades as a sophomore and junior”, the bio says.

Christopher Darnell Jones is wanted on suspicion of carrying out the attack (UVAPD)

Mr Darnell Jones was a “member of the National Honor Society … National Technical Honor Society … president of Key Club … president of Jobs for Virginia Grads Program … named Student of the Year as a freshman and sophomore at Varina … son of Margo Ellis and Christopher Jones, Sr. … has three siblings, Eliza, Darrius and Varian,” the bio reads.

The 22-year-old was previously hailed as something of a success story after overcoming something of a troubled childhood to become a model student.

One of four siblings, he grew up in housing complexes in Richmond, according to a 2018 Times-Dispatch story.

Mr Darnell Jones’ father abandoned the family when he was a boy and he reportedly got into trouble at school for fighting.

But, the “smart and quiet” student appeared to turn things around, playing football and graduating from Petersburg in 2018.

As news spread of the campus shooting, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin released a statement saying he was “praying” for the university community.

“Suzanne and I are praying for the UVA community. Virginia State Police is fully coordinating with UVA police department and local authorities,” he tweeted on Monday.

“Please shelter in place while the authorities work to locate the suspect.

“For family and friends with questions about the event, @UVA has established an Emergency Hotline at 877-685-4836”