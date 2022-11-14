Christopher Darnell Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous (UVAPD)

A manhunt is currently underway for a University of Virginia student after three victims were killed and two others wounded in a shooting on the college campus that remained under lockdown as of Monday morning.

The mass shooting unfolded at around 10.40pm on Sunday night when a gunman went on a shooting rampage at the main campus, university president Jim Ryan said in a statement.

Police identified the suspect in the horror shooting as Christopher Darnell Jones, a student and former football player for the college, warning that he should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

He is described as wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and could be driving a black SUV, police said.

No motive is known for the attack and it is not clear if the victims were targeted or random.