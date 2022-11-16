UVA shooting - updates: Christopher Jones ‘targeted’ football players but motive still unknown, court hears
Follow live updates on the University of Virginia shooting
University of Virginia Shooting: 3 killed, 2 injured; former football player named as suspect
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three fellow students and wounding two others was denied bond on Wednesday as the court heard how he allegedly “targeted” specific victims in the deadly massacre.
Christopher Darnell Jones appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General District Court at 9am local time, as he was arraigned for three counts of second-degree murder and five counts of firearm use in commission of felony.
Prosecutor Jim Hingeley cited a witness statement during Wednesday’s hearing, where he described how the individual had seen Jones shoot Devin Chandler while he was asleep in what appeared to be a targeted act before his body slumped to the floor.
Football stars D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr were identified earlier this week as the other two victims killed in the attack.
Officials have confirmed that Mr Jones was on the field trip with the victims and was on the bus when he opened fire.
A witness also revealed the “bizarre” words the suspect said moments before opening fire.
“Chris got up and pushed and pushed Lavel,” Ryan Lynch told KYW. “After he pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’”
‘It feels like it’s a nightmare’: UVA head coach describes pulling football team together in wake of players’ deaths
University of Virginia football head coach Tony Elliot described during his first press conference on Tuesday how the tragedy that unfolded this past week on campus, which saw three of his football players shot dead, was a “nightmare.”
“It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with you,” Mr Elliot said on Tuesday afternoon, according to WSET. “I’m ready for somebody to pinch me, wake me up, and say that this didn’t happen.”
The head coach said that as soon as it was safe to do so, he collected the university’s remaining football players for a meeting, which was “really, really tough,” he said while tearing up.
The UVA head coach explained how the school had begun to pool resources so that counselling would be made available to the players as soon as possible, while also being careful to make sure none of the surviving teammates are left alone while the days pass.
“We’re looking for the positive and keeping close reigns on each other so we can grieve,” he said.
One of the victims shot and injured discharged from hospital, while other remains in ‘serious condition'
One of the two students who were shot and wounded Sunday night during a mass shooting at the University of Virginia was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, while the other victim remains in “serious condition”, officials said.
According to UVA Health public information officer Eric Swensen, one of the surviving victims is still being treated in hospital, but he was unable to disclose which of the two as health privacy laws prevent the sharing of private medical information.
Late Tuesday night, the fifth victim shot during the attack on the bus at the Charlottesville campus was identified as Marlee Morgan, while the fourth victim was earlier identified as UVA running back Mike Hollins.
Hollins was required to go through a second surgery on Tuesday after he was shot in the back, but a spokesperson for his family confirmed that his prognosis, at this point, was “positive”.
“He is up, he is aware, and the prognosis is positive,” said Joe Gipson, chief operating officer at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, a law firm that Hollins’ mother, Brenda, works for and who is acting as their spokesperson.
The student-athlete was reportedly no longer on a ventilator, Mr Gipson said Tuesday.
Students and friends commemorate slain students at UVA with flowers, memorial
Students, friends and community members who were mourning the deaths of three football players with the University of Virginia this week left memoribilia scattered across makeshift memorials for the young men who were fatally shot on Sunday night.
“Students are paying their respects to Lavel Davis Jr, Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry at Scott Stadium with flowers and letters,” tweeted WAVY News on Tuesday night, while sharing pictures of the scenes from on the ground of the memorials.
Fox 5 DC showed dozens of bouquets of flowers lining the entrace to the university’s gymnasium, where pictures of the UVA Cavaliers were postered onto the doors.
Next trial date set for 8 December
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, appearing via video conference from Albemarle Detention Center, told the Albemarle General District Court that he intends to hire an attorney but will require two weeks to retain one, according to WAVY News.
In the meantime, the judge presiding over the Virginia courtroom hearing appointed a public defender for the 22-year-old.
Prosecutor addresses media outside Virginia courtroom
Prosecutor Jim Hingeley said while addressing the media outside the Albemarle General District Court on Wednesday that he wouldn’t comment on the facts of the case in order to allow for a fair trial.
Mr Hingeley did offer a message to the victims and their families and friends, some of whom were anxiously waiting for a speedy recovery as they remained being treated for their injuries in hospital.
“We are all grieving and saddened and devastated by these events in our community,” said Mr Hingeley outside the Virginia courtroom.
“All of us in this community care for the victims and their families and wish for the speedy recovery of those who are being treated at the hospital and who were wounded.”
Devin Chandler was shot and killed in his sleep, prosecutor claims
Devin Chandler, one of the three student-athletes killed on Sunday during a mass shooting at the University of Virginia, was allegedly shot by suspected gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr while he was asleep.
Prosecutor Jim Hingeley said in court on Wednesday that a witness told police that Chandler was shot and killed while sleeping on the bus, CBS 6 News reported.
Jones allegedly killed sleeping student on bus in targeted attack, prosecutor claims
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr allegedly killed a student who was sound asleep on the bus where the mass shooting at the University of Virginia was carried out on Sunday, a prosecutor claimed during the 22-year-old’s arraignment on Wednesday.
Jim Hingeley, a prosecutor with Albemarle County, cited a witness statement during Wednesday’s hearing, where he described how an individual had seen Jones shoot a sleeping victim in what appeared to be a targeted act before their body slumped to the floor.
The Independent has more here in this developing story.
UVA shooting suspect targeted victims and shot one in his sleep, prosecutors say
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr was denied bond on Wednesday
Prosecutor claims Jones targeted victims on the bus, killed victim in his sleep who ‘slumped’ to the ground
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr targeted students who were returning from a field trip at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, a prosecutor claimed, citing a witness who saw the mass shooting unfold that left three student-athletes dead and two more injured.
According to the witness’s retelling, the prosecutor said during Jones’ first court appearance on Wednesday morning, they allegedly watched the 22-year-old target individuals on the bus, including one a victim who was asleep who they then watched slide to the floor.
“Prosecutor told judge that witness saw Jones shoot Devin Chandler in his sleep before he slid to the floor. Says witness saw Jones targeting specific people while shooting on bus,” reported WAVY News on Wednesday from inside the courtroom.
Christopher Jones denied bond
The suspected shooter in the University of Virginia mass shooting on Sunday, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, made his first court appearance on Wednesday for an arraignment where a judge ruled that he was to be held with no bond, CBS 6 News reported.
UVA cancels home football game in wake of mass shooting and deaths of three football players
The University of Virginia has cancelled its Saturday home football game as the school continues to deals with a shooting that killed three of the school’s football players, the Associated Press reported.
Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina would’ve been the Virginia school’s last home game of the season.
The school added in a statement that a decision about the last match of the season on 26 November against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg has not been reached.
