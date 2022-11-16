✕ Close University of Virginia Shooting: 3 killed, 2 injured; former football player named as suspect

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student accused of shooting dead three fellow students and wounding two others was denied bond on Wednesday as the court heard how he allegedly “targeted” specific victims in the deadly massacre.

Christopher Darnell Jones appeared via video conference at the Albemarle General District Court at 9am local time, as he was arraigned for three counts of second-degree murder and five counts of firearm use in commission of felony.

Prosecutor Jim Hingeley cited a witness statement during Wednesday’s hearing, where he described how the individual had seen Jones shoot Devin Chandler while he was asleep in what appeared to be a targeted act before his body slumped to the floor.

Football stars D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr were identified earlier this week as the other two victims killed in the attack.

Officials have confirmed that Mr Jones was on the field trip with the victims and was on the bus when he opened fire.

A witness also revealed the “bizarre” words the suspect said moments before opening fire.

“Chris got up and pushed and pushed Lavel,” Ryan Lynch told KYW. “After he pushed him, he was like ‘You guys are always messing with me.’”