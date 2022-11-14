Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ student as three killed and two injured in University of Virginia shooting

Shooting unfolded at around 10.40pm on Sunday night when a gunman went on a shooting rampage at the University of Virginia’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville

Rachel Sharp
Monday 14 November 2022 11:31
<p>Christopher Darnell Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous</p>

Christopher Darnell Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous

(UVAPD)

A manhunt is currently underway for an “armed and dangerous” University of Virginia student after three victims were killed and two others wounded in a shooting on the college campus.

The mass shooting unfolded at around 10.40pm on Sunday night when a gunman went on a shooting rampage at the University of Virginia’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville, university president Jim Ryan said in a statement on Monday morning.

The campus was plunged into lockdown, with students and staff urged to shelter in place while the suspect went on the run.

Three victims were killed in the attack while another two were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The University of Virginia Police Department (UVAPD) has identified Christopher Darnell Jones, a student and former football player for the college, as the suspect in the horror shooting.

Police said that Mr Darnell Jones remains at large following the attack and should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

He is described as wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and could be driving a black SUV with the licence plate TWX3580, police said.

The victims have not been publicly identitied and officials have not confirmed if they are students at the university.

No motive is known for the attack and it is not clear if the victims were targeted or random.

As of 6.30am local time on Monday morning, Mr Darnell Jones remains on the run, with UVAPD urging people to continue to shelter in place.

“Alert: AT THIS TIME LAW ENFORCEMENT ARE DOING A COMPLETE SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS. REMAIN SHELTERED IN PLACE,” the department tweeted.

Mr Ryan said in a memo to students and staff that he was “heartbroken” over the incident.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in