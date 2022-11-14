Idaho police dig up backyard in renewed search for missing five-year-old

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Idaho are digging up the backyard of a home after receiving a “credible tip” about the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a year.

Michael Vaughan vanished from his home in Fruitland on 27 July last year.

Authorities spent the weekend searching a property in the 1100 block of Redwing St, about half a mile (one km) from Michael’s family home, KTVB7 reported.

Heavy machinery including diggers and excavators, and cadaver dogs were brought in.

Fruitland Police chief JD Huff told reporters at the scene on Saturday they obtained a search warrant after receiving a “credible tip”.

“We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains.”

Police are digging up a backyard in Fruitland, Idaho, as they search for missing 5 year old Michael Vaughan (Supplied)

Investigators from the Fruitland Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Fruitland Public Works and the Fruitland Fire Department, were involved in the search, according to KTVB7.

Mr Huff told KTBV7 they planned to dig three to four feet deep and would continue until the entire yard was excavated.

He said the couple who live at the home had no known connection to the Vaughan family.

At a previous press conference over the summer, police said they had received information about Michael’s disappearance that led them back to the Fruitland area.

Michael, whose nickname is “Monkey,” was last seen wearing black boxer briefs, a light blue Minecraft T-shirt and flip flop sandals.