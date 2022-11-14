Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Idaho police dig up backyard in renewed search for missing five-year-old

Michael Vaughan, 5, has been missing for more than a year

Bevan Hurley
Monday 14 November 2022 14:57
Delphi murders: Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of two Indiana schoolgirls

Police in Idaho are digging up the backyard of a home after receiving a “credible tip” about the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a year.

Michael Vaughan vanished from his home in Fruitland on 27 July last year.

Authorities spent the weekend searching a property in the 1100 block of Redwing St, about half a mile (one km) from Michael’s family home, KTVB7 reported.

Heavy machinery including diggers and excavators, and cadaver dogs were brought in.

Recommended

Fruitland Police chief JD Huff told reporters at the scene on Saturday they obtained a search warrant after receiving a “credible tip”.

“We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains.” 

Police are digging up a backyard in Fruitland, Idaho, as they search for missing 5 year old Michael Vaughan

(Supplied)

Investigators from the Fruitland Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Fruitland Public Works and the Fruitland Fire Department, were involved in the search, according to KTVB7.

Mr Huff told KTBV7 they planned to dig three to four feet deep and would continue until the entire yard was excavated.

He said the couple who live at the home had no known connection to the Vaughan family.

At a previous press conference over the summer, police said they had received information about Michael’s disappearance that led them back to the Fruitland area.

Michael, whose nickname is “Monkey,” was last seen wearing black boxer briefs, a light blue Minecraft T-shirt and flip flop sandals.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in