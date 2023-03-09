Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police say that there was no foul play in the death of a Georgia businessman whose body was found rolled up in a carpet in a vacant lot in Louisiana.

A new video shows Nathan Millard walking around Baton Rouge hours before he disappeared on a business trip in February.

The video, obtained by WBRZ, shows Millard walking along the city’s Florida boulevard in the early hours of 23 February with an unidentified individual.

The TV station says that several hours earlier he had left Happy’s Irish Pub near his hotel after a bartender cut him off for drinking too much.

Police say that an hour later Millard came into contact with a security guard at the Greyhound bus station who asked him if he needed any help.

“The security guard offered to call him a ride, get him an Uber, to the call the police for him,” Captain Kevin Heinz told reporters.

“He didn’t appear to be in distress. She just felt as though he was out of place. He declined that offer, and he left of his own accord.”

Police in Baton Rouge say that Millard did not appear to be in any “distress” during the evening from the videos that they have reviewed.

The preliminary results of an autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office revealed “no evidence of internal or external trauma,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul Jr.

Investigators believe that someone moved Millard’s body and dumped it in the vacant lot, where it was found on Monday.

“It does appear that he was left there, that that’s most likely not where he died. I don’t want to go into details on our investigative efforts, but efforts are underway to locate and to talk to whoever may have put him there” Capt Heinz said.

Investigators are looking at whether Millard suffered an accidental overdose with other people who then moved the body.

“We will ask whoever put him there if something happened, if there was a moment of panic, come forward. We just want to know what happened to him,” Capt Heinz added.

Millard had two sons, was a stepfather to two teenagers, and had a seven-year-old daughter.