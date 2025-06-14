Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and husband killed and two others wounded in ‘politically motivated’ attack: Latest
A Democratic state politician and her husband were fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday
A manhunt is underway after a Democratic state politician and her husband were killed in a targeted shooting in suburban Minnesota.
State Senator Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot at their home early Saturday morning in what Governor Tim Walz called a "politically motivated assassination.”
Eight miles away, another Democratic state lawmaker, John Hoffman and his wife were also shot in a separate attack, although Walz says he is "cautiously optimistic" of their recovery after surgery this morning.
The gunman, who officials say was impersonating a police officer, is still on the run. He is described as a white male with brown hair who was last seen wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the agency “is fully engaged on the ground in Minnesota and is working in collaboration with our local and state partners.”
President Donald Trump added: “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America.”
Officials in Minnesota have urged residents against attending planned ‘No Kings’ protests today.
Who is Sen. John Hoffman?
Minnesota State Senator John A. Hoffman, 60, is a Democrat representing Senate District 34, covering Champlin, Brooklyn Park, and nearby suburbs.
First elected in 2012, he’s now in his fourth term and chairs the Senate Human Services Committee.
Before the Senate, Hoffman served as Vice-Chair of the Anoka Hennepin School Board.
Professionally, he’s worked in marketing, public relations, credit counseling, and founded businesses, including Consumer Credit of Minnesota. He also served on various state and federal councils focusing on early childhood and disability services.
Hoffman lives in Champlin with his wife, Yvette, who was also shot Saturday, and their daughter, Hope.
WATCH: Gov. Tim Walz announces deaths, injuries in targeted Minnesota shootings
Who is Rep. Melissa Hortman?
Rep. Melissa Hortman was a longtime Minnesota lawmaker and influential member of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party. She represented District 34B, which includes parts of Brooklyn Park, Champlin, and Coon Rapids, after first being elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2004.
Known for her leadership and progressive policy work, Hortman served as House Minority Leader from 2017 to 2019 and as Speaker of the House from 2019 until her murder on Saturday.
Her legislative priorities included clean energy, environmental protection, paid family leave, gun safety, transportation, and police reform. A lawyer by training, Hortman held degrees from Boston University, the University of Minnesota Law School, and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
Hortman’s husband, Mark, was also shot and killed Saturday. The couple had two children, according to her profile on the Minnesota Legislature’s website.
Suspect still on run
The man suspected of the targeted shootings is still on the run as the FBI joins the manhunt.
He was last seen wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.
The man is believed to be armed and dangerous, so residents should call 911 and not approach him.
