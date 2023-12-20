Minnesota replaced its ‘racist’ flag. The new one is facing its own outrage

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Minnesota has unveiled a new state flag design to replace one that was considered racist by many Native American leaders.

The waving symbol, which was adopted in 1957 and based on an 1893 design, features a white settler working a field with a rifle leaning on a nearby tree stump, as an Indigenous man rode away on horseback.

On Tuesday, officials announced the flag’s new navy, teal and white design during a hearing. A white star rests in the centre of the symbol, which was designed by Andrew Prekker.

“For many people, this isn’t seen as a symbol of unification. It’s seen as a symbol of colonisation,” Mr Prekker told The Washington Post.

“Every Minnesotan — and especially those in our Indigenous communities and tribal nations — should be able to proudly look up at our flag and feel represented by it.”

New flag design chosen in Minnesota (State Emblems Redesign Commission)

Explaining the design, he said: “The navy swallowtail on the left forms the abstract shape of Minnesota, and right in the centre of our state is an eight-pointed star…seen in the art of the Dakota, Ojibwe and other indigenous communities.

“The navy of the Minnesota shape represents a broad association to Minnesota identity. … The light blue on the fly represents the various significant meanings of water to our state: each as the land of 10,000 lakes, the birth state of the Mississippi River and the origins of our state’s name — which came from the Dakota — that translates to ‘A place where the water reflects the sky’”.

Mr Prekker’s design was chosen out of roughly 2,000 submissions. Artists were encouraged to turn in their designs back in October.

However, not everyone is happy about the new design. Hard right-wingers complained when the new flag was chosen, complaining that it looked too much like the Somalian flag.

Minnesota's flag commission Chair Luis Fitch adjusts some of the final designs as the commission meets (Star Tribune 2023)

“Minnesota is home to the largest Somali population in the West,” an account on X, also known as Twitter, posted. “Minnesota just unveiled their new flag. I’m sure this is just a coincidence.”

A state tribal leader, Shelley Buck, told the outlet she felt the old flag’s messaging was “very offensive for a Dakota woman.” She said the seal and depiction appeared to be “taking pride in driving my people from their homes,” she said.

Ms Buck was on the 13-person commission that chose the new design this week. The flag needs to be submitted to the governor and state legislature by January 1. Officials plan to formally adopt a new design on statehood day, which is on 11 May.

Meanwhile, the design has already been endorsed by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

“Dare I say anything that’s not a Native person being forced off their land is a flag upgrade?!” she wrote on X. “Excited to have a new state flag that represents every Minnesotan.”