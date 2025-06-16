Minnesota shootings latest: Suspect who targeted lawmakers arrested and charged with murder after two-day manhunt
Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday, the same day a state lawmaker and his wife were wounded
The man suspected of assassinating one Minnesota lawmaker and shooting another is in police custody, ending a nearly two-day manhunt.
Officials announced that Vance Boelter, 57, was taken into custody Sunday. He has been accused of fatally shooting Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, as well as shooting Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife at their respective homes in the early morning hours on Saturday in what has been described as a “politically-motivated” attack.
Law enforcement agencies spent nearly 48 hours searching for Boelter, with more than 100 agents deployed across the state.
On Sunday morning, police located the suspect’s vehicle on the side of the highway in Sibley County, where officials said they found valuable evidence.
Boelter’s longtime friend and roommate said he was at their shared rental in Minneapolis the night before the shootings and texted him the morning after they occurred.
Officials allege that the suspect impersonated a police officer, and the FBI released a photo of him dressed in law enforcement attire and wearing what appeared to be a costume face mask at the front door of the victims’ home.
State Sen. Hoffman and his wife were rushed into surgery after being shot nine and eight times, respectively, and are recovering.
Law enforcement discovered writing in the suspect’s car with the names of several Democratic officials and abortion rights supporters.
Gov. Walz calls for unity following the shootings
Opening the press conference, Gov. Walz said that violence cannot be the way that the country deals with political differences.
“Now is the time for us to recommit to the core values of this country, and each and every one of us can do it,” he said. “Talk to a neighbor rather than arguing, debate an issue, shake hands, find common ground.”
The alleged suspect had a list featuring lawmakers from across the Midwest, and was said to hold extreme anti-abortion views.
Boelter was armed when captured
Boelter, the suspect in the Minnesota shootings, was armed when he was taken into custody, officials confirmed. They declined to stay what kind of weapon he had.
He is now being interviewed at an unnamed law enforcement agency.
What has Vance Boelter been charged with?
A criminal complaint unsealed upon Boelter’s apprehension states he stands charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
These are state charges.
During Sunday’s press conference, Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said FBI will review whether federal charges should be brought as well.
Sen. Hoffman is out of surgery, Gov. Walz confirms
Sen. John Hoffman is out of his final surgery and is now recovering, Gov. Tim Walz confirmed Sunday night. His wife, Yvette, is also on the road to recovery.
The first 911 call was made by one of the children of John and Yvette Hoffman after they were shot multiple times, according to a criminal complaint seen by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Where was the suspect captured?
Suspect Vance Boelter was captured in Sibley County, Minnesota, which is about 70 miles from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, where the fatal shootings took place.
According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, a Sibley County resident reported that their trail camera captured an image that “was consistent with Boelter” at around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Boelter evaded capture for a further hour in a forest, before peacefully surrendering to officials. He was taken to the Sibley County Jail by the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
“There’s no question that this is the largest manhunt in the state’s history,” Mark Bruley, the Brooklyn Park Police Department chief, said on Sunday night.
Gov. Walz is about to hold a press conference
He'll be joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson; the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Drew Evans; and local law enforcement officials, his office said.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office shares picture of suspect
Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has shared a photo of the alleged gunman, seemingly taken shortly after he had been captured.
“The face of evil,” the post read. “After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody. Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer.”
Breaking: Arrest made
Some late breaking news tonight.
The man suspected of assassinating a Minnesota lawmaker and shooting another is in custody, ending a two-day manhunt.
Alex Woodward has the latest for you here.
Suspect arrested after two-day manhunt in shootings of Minnesota Democratic lawmakers
The president has not yet called Minnesota Governor Tim Walz following the killings of a state lawmaker and her husband.
“Well, it’s a terrible thing,” Trump ABC’s Rachel Scott on Sunday.
“I think he’s a terrible governor. I think he’s a grossly incompetent person,” he said. “But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too.”
The president had not called the governor has of Sunday evening.
